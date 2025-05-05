“You Will Get Suspended and You’d Lose a Game Check”: Julian Edelman Recalls the Rules Every Patriots Player Had to Follow While Traveling

During the height of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, discipline wasn’t optional — it was the standard. Under Bill Belichick, every away game was more than just football. It was a tightly managed, business-first operation. And Julian Edelman, who spent his entire career living and breathing the Patriot Way, recently opened up about what those road trips really looked like.

Advertisement

“For us, it wasn’t like the NBA or baseball where you’re playing back-to-back games and living on the road,” Edelman explained in the latest episode of his podcast, Games with Names. “In the NFL, away trips were business trips.”

What Julian Edelman meant by business trip was that everything was scheduled to the minute. If it were a local game, the team would fly out the day before. For West Coast games, they’d leave Friday, right after practice. And once they arrived at the facility, the structure and discipline kicked in right away.

“There was always a curfew,” the former Patriots WR recalled. “Even for home games, we stayed in hotels. That way, coaches could check curfew and hold night meetings.”

These meetings weren’t casual, either. After dinner, the team would walk through 60–75 plays together in a hotel ballroom. Linemen would practice footwork. Receivers would rehearse routes. It was condensed, but detailed, designed to eliminate confusion and lock everyone in before Sunday.

What about having friends or family around? Yeah, that wasn’t happening.

“No one was allowed on your hotel floor. No one was allowed in your room. If they were? You will get suspended and lose a game check,” Edelman revealed. “That was considered conduct detrimental to the team.”

Belichick’s rules didn’t stop there. “If it burns, you can’t have it,” was one of his most repeated lines — a ban on candles, incense, anything with a flame. Even mini-bar snacks were monitored.

Meanwhile, the travel process itself was regimented. Players would board the plane after grabbing from a spread of cheeseburgers, PB&Js, and snacks.

Once on board, flight attendants who knew each player’s drink order would serve them, followed by an in-flight meal — and on return flights, fresh-baked cookies, as Julian Edelman revealed.

“Some teams get $200–300 in per diem. We got like $36 bucks,” Edelman laughed, describing how teammates would toss their cash into a bag for a “plane lottery.”

Hotels were also always near the airport. No sightseeing. No detours. No room for distractions. Because in Foxborough, even a 48-hour road trip was serious business, and nobody enforced that better than Belichick.