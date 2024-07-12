ESPN Analyst Calls Out LA Chargers Over Justin Herbert’s Ill-Treatment

Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The optimism is high in Los Angeles, as many believe Jim Harbaugh can unlock Justin Herbert’s untapped potential. The star quarterback and the team significantly struggled under Staley last season, finishing with just five wins. Meanwhile, ESPN analysts feel that Harbaugh and his coaching team can finally rectify the situation in LA and relieve an overburdened Herbert, even though they lost some key skill players in the offseason.

During a recent episode of NFL Live, the discussion panel dived deep into the fact that the Chargers ranked among the top five units last preseason in non-QB skill positions. However, after losing Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and tight end Gerald Everett, they now find themselves at the bottom in that category, according to Bill Barnwell’s analysis.

On a similar note, Kevin Clark emphasizes that Harbaugh needs to address this situation promptly, as they cannot continue relying on Herbert to shoulder the workload and bail them out. Since 2021, the Oregon alum has attempted 1827 passes, second only to Mahomes in passing attempts. This high volume stems from the Chargers frequently surrendering leads in games, even after scoring 30 points.

However, both Barnwell and Mina Kimes are optimistic about the Bolts’ direction and believe Harbaugh and his coaching staff can maximize the remaining core. Nonetheless, they still have concerns about the skill positions.

Harbaugh’s efficient play-calling might help them win clutch games and revive their run game. Greg Roman, who managed Michigan’s run game last season, could even potentially get the best out of new RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. This, in theory, will give Herbert some respite to showcase his arm talent when needed.

One thing Barnwell, Clark, and Kimes all agree on is the positive direction in which the franchise is moving, reflected by the opening of their new facility.

LA Chargers Begin a New Journey

According to the Bleacher Report, the Chargers unveiled a training facility in El Segundo on the 11th of July. The new facility, which is called ‘The Bolt,’ spreads across 150,000 square feet and an extra 14 acres of land for three practice fields. The new facility comes with futuristic meeting rooms, training and recovery areas, a weight room, a coaches’ lounge, and a locker room.

The facility also includes a kitchen, that comes with smoothie and coffee bars, a pasta and grill station, a salad bar, and a rotating daily Global fare station. Football staff offices are on the same 2nd floor as the Kitchen.

A highly exclusive club occupies the third floor, which also houses the offices of the club’s executives. Fans can tour the facility on the 13th and 14th with a reservation. The team will experience this ultra-modern space when training camp kicks off on July 24th.

That said, despite the loss of key players, the new roster is coming nicely. The Bolts improved their O-Line, providing Herbert with better pass protection. Newly drafted O-Linemen Joe Alt will pair well with Rashawn Slater.

As for offensive weapons, they have drafted highly athletic prospect Ladd McConkey, Jerry Rice’s son, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson from Michigan.

A winning record would be the goal, with reaching the playoffs seen as a bonus. Arguably, one of the most underperforming franchises is finally heading in a positive direction, and we are all here for it, as it’s frankly become tiresome watching the Chiefs clinch division titles without any real challenge.