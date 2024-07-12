ESPY Awards 2024: Nikki Glaser Subtly Roasts Patrick Mahomes’ “Acting” in State Farm Ads

Two months ago, Nikki Glaser truly shined at the Tom Brady Roast with her brutal jokes, flawless timing, and sharp wit, making quite a few headlines. Fast forward to the 2024 ESPY Awards; Glaser is back at it again. During the event, while presenting an award for “Best Male Athlete,” she humorously took a jab at Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes’ acting skills in last year’s State Farm commercials.

Nikki first jokingly mentioned that she developed an interest in football through Taylor Swift when she was caught at Arrowhead. However, during that process, Glaser also discovered Patrick Mahomes, whom she referred to as some guy from the State Farm commercials.

Glaser then playfully teased the Chiefs’ QB about his performance in the State Farm commercials, quipping that his acting might have been ordinary enough for her to assume he got the role through favoritism, jokingly likening him to the son of the company’s CEO.

“I’ve actually been a huge fan of sports ever since I first watched Taylor Swift watch a football game. It really changed my life because now I know who Patrick Mahomes is. I mean, before I only knew him as that guy in the State Farm ads, and based on his acting, I just assumed he was the CEO’s son.”

We love Nikki Glaser in this house pic.twitter.com/sVa3eZ2zKk — (@TayvisHaze) July 12, 2024

Glaser even threw shade at her previous target, Tom Brady, by referring to him as “Gisele’s ex-husband,” sending the entire arena into laughter. That said, it was actually Mahomes who won the “Best Male Athlete” award for the second year in a row. A Super Bowl win and a Super Bowl MVP are enough to justify such an award.

However, the Chiefs’ QB was absent, so when it came to receiving the “Best Male Athlete” award, Coach Andy Reid accepted it on Mahomes’ behalf and spoke warmly about his quarterback’s development as both a player and a leader.

Mahomes winning his second ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete puts him in an exclusive group of US Sports icons, like LeBron James, Lance Armstrong, and Tiger Woods, who have also received this prestigious award multiple times. So, the question remains: What exactly is the State Farm commercial jab that Glaser was poking fun at?

Mahomes and Kelce Once Brought the Laughs in State Farm’s ‘MaAuto’ Ad

Just last year, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teamed up for a State Farm commercial called “Mahomes and MaAuto.” Their collaboration, on screen, was meant to promote insurance bundling; however, it ended up being quite entertaining for the audience.

Kelce, known for his quirky nature, channeled his trademark humor in the ad by playing with Mahomes’ nickname for his trusted partner, ‘MaAuto.’ The QB and Jake from State Farm even had the new name printed on Kelce’s jersey.

While Travis wasn’t at all impressed, the name seemed to stick, with even his teammates calling him MaAuto. This transformation solidified Mahomes and MaAuto as a duo that dominates both on and off the field.

Despite Glaser throwing shade at the commercial, it received a very warm reception from fans, with some even dubbing it the best State Farm commercial of all time.