Who Is Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Christen Harper: Complete Relationship Timeline

Jared Goff is a rising NFL star who began his career with the Los Angeles Rams and got selected first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is now with the Detroit Lions.

He is also one of the players whose romantic relationships are popular among fans; he is currently dating Instagram model turned-actor, Christen Harper.

Harper is a professional model and actress. She signed with agencies such as LA Models and Wilhelmina Models. W360 Management is currently responsible for managing him. Christen began modeling at a young age and has always wanted to be featured in Sports Illustrated.

She has appeared, as an actress, in films like Auggie (2019), and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019). She also appeared as a minor character in an episode of the HBO series Entourage in 2006. She also appeared in HBO’s documentary series “Hard Knocks.”

Jared Goff and Christen Harper Relationship Timeline

The couple met for the first time at a Rams game in 2018. The couple went about it quietly, but the story gained traction when a paparazzi spotted them outside a grocery store.

Harper confirmed her relationship with Goff in 2019. She was seen at a Rams game, but she was not seated with Jared’s family and friends. The couple was later seen together at a Halloween party a few days later. Christen later confirmed the rumors about her and Jared in an Instagram story from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Jared’s birthday that year, Christen posted on Instagram with the caption “Happy Birthday my best friend.”

Harper and Goff got engaged in June 2022, and they announced the event with an Instagram video.

The couple can also be seen kissing on the beach in the video. “6.16.22 “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Harper wrote while sharing the video. They posted videos of their sunset engagement and the parties that followed.

In a separate Instagram Story, Harper describes June 12, 2012 as “the happiest day of her life.”

Harper and Goff travelled extensively in the months leading up to their engagement.

