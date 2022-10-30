Courtland Sutton NFL Career: Broncos Wide Receiver’s Career Stats

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) attempts to catch the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) defends in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Courtland Sutton is a wide receiver who has played in 50 regular-season games for the Denver Broncos. Denver drafted him in the second round (40th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Sutton appeared in all 16 games in his rookie season, accumulating 42 receptions for 704 yards (16.8 average) and four touchdowns. He received the fourth-most yards (704) by a rookie in Broncos history. In his NFL debut against the Seahawks, he caught two passes for 45 yards (22.5 average).

Source: #Broncos WR Courtland Sutton tore his ACL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

He performed admirably this season, appearing in seven games and recording 34 receptions for 454 yards and averaged 13.4 receptions per game, with one touchdown.

Courtland Sutton NFL Stats

In 57 games since being drafted by Denver (2018-21), he has caught 175 passes for 2,658 yards (15.2 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, with one two-point conversion and four rushes for 16 yards (4.0 avg.).

2019

In 2019, Sutton became only the third player in franchise history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season by his second year, finishing with 72 catches for 1,112 yards (15.4 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts). He was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

2020

Sutton played in one game for the Broncos before being placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury on September 21. (ACL tear). Before leaving the game with a knee injury, he had three receptions for 66 yards (22.0 avg.) vs. Pit. (9/20).

2021

Sutton played in 17 games (16 starts), accumulating 58 receptions for 776 yards (13.4 average) and two touchdowns. In the season opener against NYG (9/12), he had one reception for 14 yards. He tallied his third career 100-yard receiving performance, setting career highs in receptions (9).

Courtland Sutton had a good career throughout his five seasons. He was one of the few players named as a pro bowl receiver at a young age.