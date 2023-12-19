Even an Allegedly Premature & Risky Attempt to Clear Aaron Rodgers to Play Fails to Impress Sinking Jets Fanbase

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) tries to elude the pressure of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023. – USA Today

The New York Jets faced the Miami Dolphins in a highly anticipated Week 15 showdown, with speculation surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ potential comeback from a long-term injury. However, Rodgers must be relieved that he had no role in the game, as the Miami Dolphins asserted their dominance with an impressive 30-0 victory in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Raheem Mostert’s stellar performance with two rushing touchdowns, set a franchise single-season record for total touchdowns. The Dolphins’ defense, led by Bradley Chubb’s three sacks and impactful plays, successfully kept the Jets scoreless, leaving their fans profoundly disappointed.

Fans expressed their sentiments on the Miami Dolphins’ dominant victory over the New York Jets, even as the Jets lost all playoff hopes. Comments ranged from the belief that the Dolphins ended Aaron Rodgers’ will to return this season to the criticism of the Jets’ offensive struggles. These comments highlighted their significant sacks and minimal total yards.

Some found humor in the situation, sarcastically referencing the decision to rush back a 40-year-old QB for a team with a 5-8 record, pointing out the peculiar nature of the New York Jets‘ choices.

Even former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III expressed concern for Aaron Rodgers in a tweet, humorously alluding to Rodgers witnessing his team’s poor performance against the Dolphins. Dolphins, by the way, were without their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

RGIII while poking fun at the situation, shared a picture of Captain America as an old man, captioning, “No, I don’t think I will.” Fans wonder if even Rodgers’ early return could’ve changed the fate of the team, that failed to make it to the playoffs for the 13th time.

New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson Gets The Runt of the Litter

Criticism from analysts and fans targeted not only the players and coaching staff but also owner Woody Johnson in the aftermath of the New York Jets’ humiliating 30-0 defeat. One fan implored, “Woody Johnson, since u bought the team, Overall the last 20Yrs have been a disaster! Why not sell & give someone else a chance at ownership. A pleading Jet Fan.”

The defeat sealed a sixth consecutive losing season for the Jets (5-9), intensifying frustrations among the fanbase. The demand is clear: something needs to change in New York.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports revealed that Aaron Rodgers would receive medical clearance to return before the season’s end just ahead of their matchup with the Dolphins. The report aligns with Rodgers’ goal of returning for Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. Glazer stated, “Here’s the deal: Aaron Rodgers, this week, will get medical clearance to actually play as early as next week.”

While it doesn’t guarantee Rodgers’ full pre-injury health, he’s impressing with his progress. However, with the Jets’ playoff hopes crushed, the likelihood of Rodgers’ return this season appears uncertain. If he decides to return, would it be worth risking his health over a mediocre season with no protection?