Even Before Entering the NFL Draft, Danny Stutsman Inked a Lucrative Deal With Snickers

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) runs after TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) as he throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

Danny Stutsman has emerged as one of the best linebackers in college football and an imperative part of the Oklahoma defense. According to a report from SoonerScoop, citing unnamed sources, the Sooners LB has informed coach Brent Venables that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Earlier in late October, Snickers, in a strategic move, chose Stutsman as a face for its first NIL campaign. The campaign, aptly named “Rookie Mistake of the Year,” leverages the athletes’ social media influence to promote the brand. The unique campaign involves fans sharing their own “Rookiemistakes”—humorous or embarrassing blunders like getting lost on the way to a stadium or spilling sauce on their shirts at a tailgate.

This engaging concept aligns perfectly with Snickers’ long-standing slogan about fixing mistakes with a candy bar. Throughout the season, various offers and giveaways are received by the campaign. The linebacker has a $307,000 On3 NIL Valuation.

Along with other athletes, they have creatively used their social media platforms to promote this campaign. His Instagram video, showing him initially struggling to understand game tape and then effortlessly doing so after having a Snickers, humorously embodies the campaign’s message.

Danny Stutsman’s draft profile.

Hard work and determination are key factors that led Stutsman to his current place in football. Initially rated as a 3-star recruit by ESPN and a four-star by 247 Sports out of Foundation Academy High School, he made a sizeable impact at Oklahoma.

He participated in eight games, racking up 21 tackles, five assists, and a pair of sacks in his freshman year. His sophomore year became even more spectacular, with ninety-four tackles, 21 assists, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and three sacks in 12 games.

Physically, Stutsman is an impressive presence in the field. He is famous for his notable motion capabilities, demonstrating an awesome variety and instinctive play. His capability to work off blockers and his sense of insurance are high-class strengths.

As Danny Stutsman prepares for the NFL Draft, his new partnership with Snickers underscores his rising fame in sports. His standout college achievements and engaging personality distinguish him as a promising athlete.