When Is the NFL Honors 2024? Who All Won the League’s Biggest Awards Last Year?

Get ready to witness the NFL Honors 2024 ceremony, where the most elite players of the 2023-24 season will be awarded. The ceremony is set to be hosted at the luxurious Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8th. This event has been a time-honored tradition in the NFL, celebrating the best players, coaches, and performances that were worth the standing ovation.

The live broadcast of the NFL Honors 2024 ceremony will be televised on CBS, NFL Network, and Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET. These individuals will not only be recognized for their achievements but will also receive an award that symbolizes their efforts throughout the season. Below are the finalists in each award and likely favorites among fans and pundits alike:

NFL Honors 2024: MVP

Nominations: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Bills QB Josh Allen, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, and 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

Among these five QB finalists, Lamar Jackson has become quite the fan favorite. The 2019 unanimous MVP played the role of a leader in the Ravens’ balanced offense this season, despite failing to advance to his first Super Bowl. The team achieved an impressive 13-4 record, with the star QB contributing nearly 4,500 total yards as a dual threat. Moreover, it was his impact that made him earn 30/32 votes when pitted against two other finalists in the CBS Sports final poll.

Offensive Player of the Year

Nominations: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The fan-favorite for this year’s Offensive Player of the Year has been clinched by Niners star Christian McCaffrey. The star RB has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Honestly, if Brock Purdy has been the quarterback leading the charge toward the Super Bowl, McCaffrey has been the real MVP for the offense. He has proven to be a game-changing force on the field with a total of 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Year

Nominations: Steelers OL T.J. Watt, Browns DE Myles Garrett, Cowboys OLB Micah Parsons, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, and Cowboys CB DaRon Bland

The fan-favorite pick for this category is none other than Steelers OLB T.J. Watt—one defensive player this season who was a joy to watch. He had a remarkable season with the Black and Gold, as he led in sacks with a whopping 19—the second-highest in his career. His constant grind earned him first-team All-Pro honors and his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

Coach of the Year

NFL Honors 2024 Nominations: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, Lions HC Dan Campbell, and Ravens HC John Harbaugh, San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan

DeMeco Ryans, in his maiden year as the Houston Texans head coach, thumped all the low expectations they had before the start of the season, even becoming a fan favorite along the way. He set a new benchmark for the team with his leadership. The Texans bagged an impressive 10 wins this season and also secured the AFC South title with rookie CJ Stroud as their QB. Ryans’ guidance solidified the team as a force to be reckoned with in the AFC next season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Nominations: Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Rams WR Puka Nacua, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Lions TE Sam La Porta, and Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Texans star CJ Stroud has made more than a few headlines after his remarkable season with the Texans. He racked up an impressive 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and a mere five interceptions throughout the season. Stroud also etched his name in the history books after becoming the third-highest passing yards record holder among rookie quarterbacks.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

NFL Honors 2024 Nominations: Texans DE Will Anderson Jr., Eagles DT Jalen Carter, Rams DT Kobie Turner, Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon, and Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Texans rookie DE Will Anderson Jr. also had a season worth remembering under DeMeco Ryans. The edge rusher made his impact known to the league by putting up 45 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He also earned a spot in the Pro Bowl with his performance, with majority votes for the DROTY as well.

Comeback Player of the Year

Nominations: Browns QB Joe Flacco, Bills S Damar Hamlin, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Joe Flacco delivered one of the best comeback performances the fans have seen over the past few years, positioning him as a strong contender for the CPOY. He was given the starting quarterback position for five consecutive games from Week 13 and he led the team to four consecutive wins. Moreover, his performance against the Jets when he secured a playoff spot for the Browns was the most cherished by the DAWGS. Although the season did not have a happy ending for Flacco and his Browns — consistency solidified him as the best QB for the team this season.

Who all won the NFL Honors 2023?

The 2022-23 NFL season was also a sight to behold. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory with his impressive skills and known dominance. His performance earned him the MV award last year, further solidifying his legacy in the league.

The Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson also left no doubt about his abilities, leading the league in receiving yards and receptions. He bagged high recognition in the league MVP awards and was the best offensive player in the league. Moreover, how can one forget Jalen Hurts performance in the 2022-23 season? He showcased his poise under pressure and lightning-fast mobility, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Let’s take a look at the players and coaches who truly earned the awards they deserved.

NFL Honors 2023:

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)

Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll (New York Giants)

Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans (San Francisco 49ers)

Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets)

The 2023 NFL Honors ceremony also celebrated other outstanding achievements in the league. The winners included Justin Jefferson for NFL Moment of the Year, Ron Rivera receiving the Salute To Service Award, Joe Burrow honored as FedEx Air Player of the Year, and Josh Jacobs named FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

The Cincinnati Bengals Defense secured the Bud Light Celly of the Year. Besides that, Dameon Pierce’s powerful run earned him the Angry Run of the Year. Calais Campbell exemplified sportsmanship, earning the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and Josh Jacobs received the Jim Brown Award. Nick Bosa was recognized with the Deacon Jones Award for his exceptional performance.