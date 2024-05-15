“Every Single Dollar Raised….”: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Shares How ‘Eagles Autism Challenge’ Could Make a Difference

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce have embarked on a mission to give back to the autism community. This Saturday, the duo will join a special cause. The NFL couple will take part in the ‘Eagles Autism Challenge’ which aims to make a difference in social outlook towards autism.

Advertisement

A major supporter of the autism campaign, Kylie Kelce joined the NFL Total Access on Tuesday to talk about the event, to be held at the Lincoln Financial Field. Kylie confirmed the participation of herself and Jason. In a free-wheeling conversation, she shed light on why the autism foundation is a personal mission for her. She revealed;

“Eagles Autism Challenge is a walk, run, bike ride. You can walk or run our 5k and if you are a neurodiverse individual or family with a neurodiverse individual, you can join our sensory walk. Every single dollar raised from any of our participants goes back directly into autism research or program.”

Launched in 2018, the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised $30 Million through special drives. Notably, the NFL power couple has been at the forefront of all these campaigns. Their vocal support helped to raise awareness and remove the stigma around the sensitiveness of this topic.

Incidentally, when Jason Kelce retired, the foundation honored him with a $62,000 gift for his contribution to the game. Following his retirement, Jason intends to participate more and help the foundation grow through social campaigns, reveals Kylie.

Reflecting on the reason for supporting this mission, Kylie recounted her interactions with a neighbor who had autism when she was growing up. This personal incident shaped her thoughts as a teenager.

Years later, Kylie has led the franchise to take major steps in the battle against autism. Besides generating funds, Kylie’s message to be empathetic to people who deal with autism gained a lot of public attention.

5000 Participants, Record Donations: Kylie Kelce’s Autism Mission Garners Support

Ahead of the Saturday event, the foundation released details of the participants. Around 5,000 participants have already registered for the event, and remarkably, the foundation raised $8M so far, with support from 30,000 donors. It is a record.

Given this success, the foundation intends to collect around $30M by the end of the campaign. They believe Kylie and Jason’s popularity will help in raising the amount. Even though the participation of Travis Kelce is not final, it is expected that the Kelce brothers will discuss autism in the New Heights Podcast which will benefit the mission.