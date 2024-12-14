mobile app bar

“Everybody Got Their Own Traumas”: Antonio Brown Stands Up For De’Vondre Campbell Following Mid-Game Quitting Incident

Braden Ramsey
Published

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook (20) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook (20) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The biggest headline from yesterday’s Thursday Night Football matchup didn’t involve the short-term prospects of the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers. Instead, 49ers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell found himself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

During the third quarter of TNF, Campbell departed the 49ers’ sideline for the locker room. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reported the nine-year veteran “didn’t want to play.” Campbell’s move drew intense criticism from many of his NFL peers, but did have one notable name come to his defense.

Antonio Brown knows better than anyone what it’s like to be in Campbell’s shoes. He departed his final NFL contest in a similar fashion. Friday evening, he took to Twitter/X to offer Campbell support.

Fan responses to Brown’s post were a mixed bag. Some pointed out Campbell’s decision was likely out of spite, not personal issues (neither he nor his agent have spoken on the incident) and deemed his actions “unprofessional.”

Others applauded Brown and reserved judgment on Campbell while waiting to learn more about what may have unfolded behind-the-scenes.

Brown has never been shy about stating his opinion. He’s the only former player to back Campbell, who may have more to his story than we all currently believe.

We’ll surely find out more over the weekend. But for the moment, Campbell could use any support he can get while awaiting whatever’s to come.

