“Everybody Got Their Own Traumas”: Antonio Brown Stands Up For De’Vondre Campbell Following Mid-Game Quitting Incident

The biggest headline from yesterday’s Thursday Night Football matchup didn’t involve the short-term prospects of the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers. Instead, 49ers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell found himself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

During the third quarter of TNF, Campbell departed the 49ers’ sideline for the locker room. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reported the nine-year veteran “didn’t want to play.” Campbell’s move drew intense criticism from many of his NFL peers, but did have one notable name come to his defense.

Antonio Brown knows better than anyone what it’s like to be in Campbell’s shoes. He departed his final NFL contest in a similar fashion. Friday evening, he took to Twitter/X to offer Campbell support.

Everybody fighting a battle that no one knows about Walking off the field may looked upon as crazy But everybody got their own traumas and past experiences good & bad Hoping the best for the kid in San Fran Prayers Up King — AB (@AB84) December 14, 2024

Fan responses to Brown’s post were a mixed bag. Some pointed out Campbell’s decision was likely out of spite, not personal issues (neither he nor his agent have spoken on the incident) and deemed his actions “unprofessional.”

Campbell lost his starting gig with the return of Dre Greenlaw to the lineup. Campbell knew he was only starting as a bridge until Greenlaw returned. To throw a temper tantrum then walk off the field because Greenlaw was back is just unprofessional and childish. — Joel: יוסף פנחס (@Blueeyedbull56) December 14, 2024

Don’t quit on your team mid game. — Jr ayers (@Juniorayers1) December 14, 2024

Others applauded Brown and reserved judgment on Campbell while waiting to learn more about what may have unfolded behind-the-scenes.

Truth!!! It’s not always as simple as it looks on the outside. Everyone fights their own secret demons deep down! — Voice of Reason (@reasonlocker) December 14, 2024

100%. Definitely easy to say he should have never done that—and he really shouldn’t have. Should have stayed with his team. But you never know what someone’s going through. Hope he gets the help he needs! — Angry Trumper (@AngryTrumper) December 14, 2024

Sportsball fandom can be so dehumanizing, thank you for reminding us that. — BIGfatmemeyHEAD (@bigfatmemeyhead) December 14, 2024

Brown has never been shy about stating his opinion. He’s the only former player to back Campbell, who may have more to his story than we all currently believe.

We’ll surely find out more over the weekend. But for the moment, Campbell could use any support he can get while awaiting whatever’s to come.