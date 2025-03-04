mobile app bar

Cam Newton Sides With De’Vondre Campbell for Quitting on the 49ers After Bagging $39 Million in Career Earnings

From declining performance to careers cut short by injuries, the NFL has seen players walk away from the game for various reasons. But De’Vondre Campbell’s case is different. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker stunned the NFL world on Dec. 12 last season when he refused to play in the Week 15 game against the Chargers and quit on his team, the Niners. As expected, he was soon suspended, but Campbell never fully explained his decision to walk away — until now.

In a recent social media rant, the linebacker didn’t directly explain his actions but implied that he is done with his NFL career, despite having plenty left in the tank. His reasoning? Simple — he’s rich. Having earned $39 million in his career, Campbell hinted that he may never need to work another day in his life.

The former Packers LB’s stance has stunned many, considering the growing number of athletes going broke post-retirement. However, Cam Newton believes that Campbell’s decision to cut his career short is justified — as long as he doesn’t make the same financial mistakes that so many retired athletes do.

In the latest episode of 4th&1 With Cam Newton, the former Panthers quarterback noted that to judge Campbell’s case, one has to understand that it’s not about how much you’ve made — it’s about how much you’re still spending.

Campbell can live comfortably on his $39 million, Newton argues, as long as he doesn’t spend money in retirement the same way he did while playing in the NFL. However, if the former Packers linebacker doesn’t change his ways, Newton warned, he may have to start hustling again.

“Because, respectfully, he may not have to work—I don’t know how he spends his bread. But if his expenses are still the same as when he was earning M’s… Oh, Mr. Campbell, you’re gonna have to work. You’re gonna have to check,” said Newton.

Plenty of former players have gone from millionaires to financial strugglers because they didn’t adjust their lifestyle once the paychecks stopped rolling in.

Case in point: former NFL QB Vince Young, who went from earning $35 million to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014 due to his commitment to an extravagant lifestyle post-retirement.

That said, while Newton respected the decision of De’Vondre Campbell, he remained skeptical of the notion among players that they’ll need not work again after hanging up their cleats.

But in Campbell’s case, Newton chose to stay calm and see how it plays out.

“Who am I to say, ‘Nah, motherf**er, you’re gonna have to work, that ain’t enough’—depends on him. I don’t even know this guy… but I respect him as a football player, you know what I mean? Played against him a couple of times. It’s a tale of two ends, right? He has made $39 million in his career.”

At the end of the day, quitting on the 49ers was Campbell’s choice. Whether he truly never has to work again? That depends entirely on what he does next.

