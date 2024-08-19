Everything You Need to Know About Brandon Aubrey: From Software Engineer to Cowboys’ Kicker

Brandon Aubrey stunned the NFL world this week with a record-tying 66-yard field goal against the Raiders. Though in a preseason game, the kick matched Justin Tucker’s 2021 record-setter against the Lions. This accomplishment is particularly remarkable, considering Aubrey was a software engineer just a few years ago.

Advertisement

A lifelong Cowboys fan from Texas, Aubrey played football until middle school. Opting for soccer in High School, he still excelled, earning national recognition and a soccer scholarship to Notre Dame.

Four years with the Fighting Irish got him to the place he aimed for when he switched from football to soccer: the MLS. Drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2017 Super Draft, things looked bright for Aubrey at the start.

But soon after, he struggled to make an impact, bouncing around in the second division with the B teams of Toronto and Philadelphia Union. Eventually, he decided to move back to Dallas and become a software engineer.

Nevertheless, it seems Aubrey wasn’t fulfilled by a stable 9-to-5 job, still feeling that he was destined for something better and more exciting.

How did Aubrey make his way to the NFL?

In 2019, the former Toronto FC center-back decided to temporarily hang up his cleats to use his computer science engineering degree. He later secured a position as a software development engineer at GM Financial, a captive finance company and subsidiary of General Motors.

Since the company is based in Fort Worth, Texas, Aubrey had to move back to Dallas. But that nagging feeling didn’t go away. While watching an NFL game in 2019, his wife, Jenn, commented that he could kick better field goals and encouraged him to pursue his dreams of playing in the league.

As a result, Aubrey began training, working with former Mississippi State kicking coach Brian Egan three times a week while continuing his job as a software engineer during the day. His hard work eventually paid off when the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL (now UFL) came calling, drafting him to be their placekicker.

In the next two seasons with the Stallions, Brandon tallied 32 field goals on 37 attempts and 57 extra points on 59 attempts. Impressing with his accuracy and kickoff average, he finally got the chance to live his dream of playing in the NFL when his beloved Dallas Cowboys offered him a contract last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franki Hrelja (@frank.hrelja)

The franchise offered him a three-year contract. In his lone season in the NFL, he has boasted a conversion rate of 94.7%, making 36 field goals on 38 attempts, leading the NFL.

He was responsible for 157 points. In total, he scored 8 FGs from 50+ yards in 8 attempts. Aubrey’s standout performance came against the Eagles in Week 14 last year, where he impressed by making two 59-yard field goals.

His stock continues to rise, especially with his recent 66-yarder. Many believe Aubrey could be the one to breach the 70-yard mark. Notably, Aubrey’s role this season will be even more crucial with the new kickoff rules.