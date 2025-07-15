“Everytime I See Him, He Is Asking Questions”: Eli Manning Gives an Insight Into Arch Manning’s Road to Becoming the QB1 at Texas

All eyes will be on Arch Manning this year, as this will be his true test as a QB1 in college. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and has Manning blood coursing through his veins.

The Manning family has produced three former players, all of whom were quarterbacks. Combined, they have four Super Bowls and five MVPs. With fans, the Texas Longhorns, and his family expecting big things, it feels like Arch is destined for greatness. So far, he seems to be on the right path.

Eli Manning, Arch’s uncle, took the time to share how proud he is of Arch. He’s also excited to finally see him get his shot to start.

“I’m just proud of Arch… He’s just a great kid, he’s dialed into everything going on,” Eli told Get Up.

Additionally, the two-time Super Bowl MVP said that Arch is like a sponge, the way he picks his brain. “He’s a sponge right now. Every time I see him, he’s asking questions,” he added.

It’s the exact mentality you want to see if you’re a Longhorns fan. When you have Hall of Fame resources on hand, you have to use them, and Arch is doing just that. Sure, Eli isn’t in the Hall of Fame yet, but he should be. Regardless, picking the brain of a guy who won two Super Bowls is a great way to level up your game.

.@EliManning gives encouragement to his nephew and Texas QB Arch Manning: “I’m just proud of Arch. … He’s just dialed into everything going on. He’s a sponge right now. … He’s worked his tail off. I’ve seen it.” pic.twitter.com/1Vgcc0lnl9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2025

Eli went on to comment on Arch’s play style and certain skills that will help him succeed at the college level.

“He’s a great athlete, he has some of the ability to do those read options to run. He has the ability on 3rd down and 7, and no one’s open, you know, go run. Go get 10 yards and a first down. Because of that, there are some coverages teams maybe won’t play [against] him,” Eli said.

Not only that, but reportedly, Arch has the same elite footwork that both Peyton and Eli had when they played. It does run in the family! And it will pay dividends when it comes to escaping the pocket and deciding whether to run or pass on critical downs.

However, Arch has an incredibly tough challenge in Week 1 of the 2025 CFB season. He has to go to Ohio State right off the bat, the defending champs. But Eli said he thinks his nephew is up for the challenge.

“It’s not an easy task to come in Week 1 and go to Ohio State, the defending champions, and go into their house and try to play well. But I think he’s up for the challenge; he’s worked his tail off. I’ve seen it.”

It’s a true test right away for Arch. It’ll quickly answer all the questions about his legitimacy. One has to wonder how much pressure he’ll be feeling going into the matchup. It’s almost like playing the video game College Football 25 for the first time in a long while on the hardest difficulty.

All in all, Eli sounds proud and excited to watch Arch perform as the QB1, and he should be. It’s great to see the family lineage continue to prosper in the football world. Who knows, maybe in 20 to 30 years, we’ll see another Manning making waves in college. But for now, it’s all eyes on Arch as he starts his journey toward the NFL.