Aaron Rodgers’ New & Improved O-Line Gives New York Free Pass in NFL Draft, Says Adam Schefter

With Aaron Rodgers at the center, the New York Jets have brought in some fresh blood in free agency to add to their 31st-ranked offensive line. These vital new signings and many other players returning from injury could very well pave the way for the Green Gang to win it all. This presents the team with an opportunity to sit back and relax during the upcoming draft. Or, at least, that’s what Adam Schefter feels like.

Advertisement

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined the Jets podcast to discuss their upcoming season and all the moves they made during this off-season. During the discussion, Schefter noted that the Jets can go about all sorts of ways this draft, from trading down for more picks to even picking a wideout since they have already done so much in free agency. He also mentioned that the selection of Brock Bowers wouldn’t be such a bad idea as well. However, adding another offensive lineman could be the cherry on top of what the club needs.

“That’s the great part about it that they address so many needs that they don’t have to come away with anything,” Schefter said. “I don’t mind the idea if there’s a guy like JJ McCarthy still sitting there and Minnesota or Denver wants to come up and they want to move up the Jets’ spot and the Jets get extra picks like nothing wrong with that too. They have options and if there is somebody they love at 10 whether that’s one of the Offensive Linemen, Brock Bowers or whoever it may be, whatever they wanna do there are some good options there and they have taken the pressure off from them by what they have done during the free agency.”

Advertisement

As per Spotrac, the Green Gang has signed two Guards, Joe Simpson and Jake Hanson, ahead of the 2024 season. They also brought in a new Right Tackle Morgan Moses from the Ravens, signed league veteran Left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency for one year, and signed veteran receiver Mike Williams.

The upcoming draft opens up endless scenarios for the franchise and despite success in free agency, the option to take another tackle is still on the table.

New York Jets NFL Draft’24 Predictions

The Green Gang strengthened the league’s worst offense last season by bringing in numerous players in free agency. This gives them a free hand in the draft. The club has the 10th pick in the first round, 72nd pick in the 3rd round, 111th and 134th picks in the 4th round, 185th pick in the 6th round, and a couple of 7th round picks.

With their first-round pick, they will likely land themselves an offensive tackle — Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Taliese Fuaga. However, some mock drafts predict Georgia TE Brock Bowers as the optimal choice.

Advertisement

As per CBS Sports, the New York Jets could land themselves Michigan’s wideout Roman Wilson with their 72nd pick. With many teams eyeing first-round QBs, the Jets could get themselves a 2nd round or 3rd round QB like Michael Penix Jr, Spencer Rattler, Michael Pratt, or Jordan Travis. Most of these are good players who either lack consistency or are prospects who need more time to develop and the Jets will hope that backing someone like Aaron Rodgers will help them do that.

The franchise hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010 and hopes to rectify that with the help of their expensive 4-time NFL MVP. Many feel that with a healthy squad they can even challenge for a place in the AFC Championship, but time will tell if the next season proves successful or ends like every other Jets season.