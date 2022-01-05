“If Tom Brady bought in, Terrell Owens could produce”: Skip Bayless believes Antonio Brown’s replacement could come in the form of 48 year old ex-receiver

After losing Antonio Brown in the strangest of ways, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a shortage at the wide receiver position, one Terrell Owens is looking to fill.

Brown had a breakdown against the New York Jets as he took off all his gear and ran away from the team. After the game, head coach Bruce Arians stated that the embattled wide receiver was “no longer a Buc” ending his short tenure in Tampa Bay.

Brady called for people to show compassion towards the receiver as the full details of his departure are still unknown. Some reports came out saying that AB was being forced to enter a game even though he was injured while head coach Bruce Arians denies anything related to an injury.

Here’s a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left. (video via @mmmmillah)pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

Skip Bayless thinks Terrell Owens can help out Tom Brady and the Bucs

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have had a weird few days as Antonio Brown stormed off the field against the Jets with no explanation.

The move essentially ended AB’s career in Tampa Bay as head coach Bruce Arians basically cut him during a press conference. Antonio Brown has had a troubling downwards trend in both his career and his mental health since leaving the Steelers.

The Raiders had to cut him before he even played a game there, and the Pats gave him another chance, but he lasted just one game. Then, it looked like Brown really found his home when Tampa picked him up. Brady nursed him back into a stable condition, and he was genuinely a solid piece of the Bucs’ Super Bowl winning team last year. However, all that is gone now.

The move also costs the Buccaneers a lot in terms of receiving depth. The once seemingly unstoppable trio is down to just one player now after Brown’s exit and Chris Godwin’s torn ACL. Mike Evans is a very solid receiver to have, but behind him, the Bucs don’t have much depth.

Noting this, 48 year old ex-receiver Terrell Owens claimed that he could help out Tampa Bay if they gave him a shot.

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens says he can replace Antonio Brown for Bucshttps://t.co/EebFIVK3HJ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Alliance (@FA_NFL_Bucs) January 5, 2022

NFL analyst Skip Bayless firmly agrees with TO, if Tom Brady gets on board with the decision.

TO is in the best shape of any 48-year-old in the world. If Tom Brady bought in, TO could step in right now and produce at some level. I believe he’d be an addition to this team. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/RJxttNQzOr — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2022

TO was definitely a monster when he played, but it’s been 12 years now since he last stepped on a football field. How effective would he really be? It’s an interesting hypothetical to think about but not one that’s very likely.

