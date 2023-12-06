Fans Want David Carr to Get Tested for Drugs After His Outrageous Take on Jalen Hurts & Marcus Mariota

Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the tunnel before game against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Former quarterback David Carr, now an NFL Network analyst, suggested benching Jalen Hurts after the Eagles’ loss to the 49ers on Sunday. raising many eyebrows. Carr proposed this idea during “NFL Total Access,” stating it’s time for the Eagles to consider replacing Hurts with backup Marcus Mariota.

David Carr suggested this bold move despite Jalen Hurts making a return after a concussion evaluation in the Eagles’ 42-19 loss in Week 13. The former No. 1 draft pick argued for Marcus Mariota to lead the Eagles. He added that it is necessary to make such a change until Hurts is fully fit and can significantly contribute to the team’s run game.

At first, the NFL analyst cushioned his suggestion by expressing concerns about Jalen Hurts’ health. However, he further argued that Hurts’ challenges in reading defenses during drop-back passing might be hindering the Philadelphia Eagles. Carr noted,

“Clearly, Jalen is uncomfortable reading through a defense in a drop-back pass scenario, some would say he’s not even good at it. You have to have a serious conversation if you’re Philly and you have to really say ‘Is it better for us to play Marcus Mariota right now and let Jalen get fully healthy?”

David boldly added that Marcus Mariota would be a more productive option for the Eagles even if they stand as the top seed in the NFC. This audacious proposal did not sit well with the fans, who criticized Carr for what they felt was an outlandish suggestion.

Jalen Hurts’ MVP Contention Contradicts Benching Recommendations

Jalen Hurts has been nothing but impressive this season. He accumulated 2,995 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His dual-threat ability is evident with 340 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Hurts is a prime contender for the 2023 season’s MVP award as he has led his team to a 10-2 record, many of those victories coming in clutch.

However, David Carr’s skepticism suggests that these accomplishments might not be sufficient for Jalen to secure his position as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Hurts has established an impressive 33-13 record as an NFL starter, through Week 13 of the 2023 season. From his rookie season in 2020 to his Pro Bowl campaign, Hurts has displayed consistent improvement. He stands as the second-best contender for the NFL MVP award this season with +350 odds.

Carr’s recommendation comes at a time when Hurts is sailing high, has more than proved himself as a top QB, and has the full support of the Eagles unit and the fans. Thus, it is understandable why his opinion was rejected by the majority in such a fashion. However, only time will tell if the Eagles end up taking that suggestion to let Hurts heal completely, just in time to lead the Eagles in the playoffs.