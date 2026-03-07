Ex-Raiders CEO Says Alex Guerrero is Acting as Tom Brady’s “Mole” Amid Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

After months of speculation, it seems as if the rumors pertaining to Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are true, and that the franchise is actively shopping the five-time Pro Bowler. Although, according to a recent report by The Athletic’s Mike Silver, that may be more of a result of internal frustrations rather than the timing of the market.

“Like many players and coaches, Crosby was frustrated by the presence of Alex Guerrero,” Silver noted. While referring to Guerrero as a “staunch ally” of the team’s minority owner, Tom Brady, Silver also explained that the ‘wellness coordinator’ “purports to possess significant organizational power,” and that he even has the means of “informing players of impending transactions and even indicating to staff members who don’t follow his instructions that their jobs may be at risk.”

All signs seem to point towards the 2025 regular season being Crosby’s final one with the Raiders, but according to the team’s former CEO, Amy Trask, fans shouldn’t be so eager to jump to conclusions just yet. “They should want to retain Maxx, but they are also going to listen to offers and see what can be gained in terms of a trade,” she explained during a recent appearance on CBS Sports.

Trask herself suggested that she is “absolutely, unequivocally behind the concept of” doing whatever it takes to keep Crosby in Las Vegas. “Retain him in a manner that makes him feel good about staying with the organization,” she urged.

The former CEO also noted that there continues to be a number of Raiders personnel who are “operating in the shadows,” ultimately hinting at the fact that Guerrero is likely one of the more problematic ones. “We now have news about Alex Guerrero acting as Tom’s, and this isn’t my word, it’s the word of someone in the organization, as his mole,” she mentioned.

Thankfully, it seems as if the franchise’s newfound head coach, Klint Kubiak, has a plan to weed that out, at least, according to Trask anyways. “In his negotiations to join the Raiders, Klint Kubiak made it very clear that all of this shadow operation has got to end and that it’s got to be a collaborative, communicative environment.”

In other words, it sounds as if the Raiders know that they must do whatever it takes to keep Crosby, and if that means getting rid of Guerrero, then so be it. Just because they put a price tag on the star pass rusher doesn’t mean that they necessarily want to sell him, but then again, if they ultimately decide to do so, then he probably won’t be the only one to depart from the organization later this offseason.