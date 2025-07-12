Exclusive: Inspired by Deion Sanders, Aaron Lockett Recalls Wearing No.21 Jersey in High School

Even though he managed to lead the nation in punt return average for the 2000 NCAA D1 season, Aaron Lockett ultimately found himself being selected with the 254th overall pick in the NFL Draft just two years later. Nevertheless, he was determined to continue following in the footsteps of his predecessors.

Advertisement

When it came time for him to choose a jersey number, the former San Francisco 49er was aware of the implications that came with each and every digit. “I think the number brings a little bit of moxie to your game.”

For Lockett, jersey numbers were a simple yet obvious way to reflect both his fandom and his self-belief. While speaking with TheSportRush’s Shubham Bhargava in an exclusive interview, the CFL legend explained that it all started with his admiration of the NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.

“In high school, I wore #21 because Deion wore #21. You’ve got to have somebody to look up to. I think it’s always been important to see somebody that you find similarities in and see how they become successful. You find ways to implement that into your game.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the honor of drafting Lockett in 2002. After signing with the team in July, the Bucs would release him following the conclusion of training camp.

Lockett would ultimately make his way to the 49ers’ taxi squad, where he would endure a hectic series of signings and releases with the West Coast franchise before being released for a final time while in the midst of their 2003 training camp. However, in 2004, he’d see an opportunity come his way in the form of the Ottawa Renegades.

From there, Lockett would find his way to the BC Lions, where he would soon be able to showcase his punt-returning capabilities. In 2005, he fielded 61 kickoffs, one of the highest totals in CFL history.

He’d inevitably lead the league in return yards that year, a fact that would likely draw a smile of approval from the former Atlanta Falcon himself. Unfortunately, just one year later, the CFL would implement changes to its rule regarding return blocking, corralling both Lockett’s potential and the need for his services as a whole.

Aaron Lockett Names his Top 5 Wide Receivers

The return and receiving specialist also offered up a unique perspective when asked to name his five wide receivers of all time. While the somewhat obvious answer of Randy Moss immediately came to his mind, Lockett didn’t shy away from shining the light on some of his personal favorites.

He made sure to note that “I’m a — rest in peace — Terry Glenn fan,” before surprisingly highlighting one of the more forgotten stars of the Cleveland Browns. “…One of my all-time favorites, back in the day, Webster Slaughter.”

Having had the pleasure of being able to directly witness and learn from the work ethic of Terrell Owens, Lockett couldn’t help but think of him next. “For me, T.O. is one, because I was around T.O. at the beginning of my NFL career, and I got to see the work he put in and what he looks like. I respect that more than anything.”

And last but certainly not least, was someone that Lockett felt as if he could look up to. Another forgotten legend in his own right and also a fellow Buccaneer, Joey Galloway.

“I try to find somebody that I can idolize on the field and what I can do. Joey could run, he wasn’t a six-foot guy, and he could make plays.”

It may not be the most glamorous list to some fans, but Lockett is more than content with his list of names, as they each provided a measurable impact on his life and career in football. “My five may not be able to compete with other people’s five, those are the ones who had influence on me.”