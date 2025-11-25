Fact Check: Are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Having a Baby?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been having a bit of an erratic season in 2025. At 7-4, they’re losing their grip on their long-held spot atop the AFC East (the Patriots are 10-2), and they have now lost two of their last three. But off the field and away from the gridiron, Allen and his new wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are enjoying every minute. The question is, just how much have they been enjoying each other’s company?

The pair began dating back in the spring of 2023 before going public in July of 2024. Allen proposed to the Hollywood actress and Academy Award nominee in November of that year, and they were married in California the following May.

Allen once said in an interview that he was ready to start a family with Steinfeld after they were married. And rumor has it they have already started on that goal. Recent videos and photos of Allen and Steinfeld have Redditors raving about a possible pregnancy for the Sinners star.

Claim: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are pregnant with their first child.

Source of Claim: There have been a few photos and videos of Steinfeld over the last week or so that have served as the basis for these rumors. And to be fair, some of them are pretty convincing. Steinfeld wore a very unique dress to the Governors Awards last week, and it truly looked like “if a dress ever said ‘I’m trying to hide a pregnancy’,” as one fan joked.

There was also a more recent video of Steinfeld at Wyoming for Allen’s jersey retirement ceremony, wearing an even looser sweater. One threat on Reddit also includes a picture where fans discerned she was posing in a way that would hide a baby bump.

Verdict: There have been no official announcements or reports from credible sources to confirm or deny this one. So it remains a mystery. For now.

As we mentioned, Steinfeld and Allen have a history of keeping their private lives private for as long as possible before sharing news with the public. They dated for over a year before they allowed the media and the fans to know about their love affair. They also waited a week after Allen actually got down on one knee to share the proposal with the world as well.

According to WebMD and several commenters on the aforementioned Reddit post, baby bumps generally start to show around 16-20 weeks (4-5 months) during a woman’s second trimester. That would certainly fit with the timeline of the couple starting to try for a kid shortly after getting married in late May, about six months ago.

Of course, if it turns out there is no pregnancy, everyone who wrote or discussed this rumor is going to owe the lovely and slender Mrs. Hailee Steinfeld a big, fat apology.