“Need to Trade for Shedeur Sanders”: Fans and Analysts Call for Justin Fields’ Sacking After Horror Show vs. the Broncos

In case you missed the Denver Broncos and New York Jets game in London, you didn’t miss much. It was an ugly 13-11 defensive slugfest, and Justin Fields stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons. His performance was rough, to say the least. The Jets QB was sacked a whopping nine times during the game, a season-high for any NFL team this year.

Not only was Fields sacked nine times, but the Jets only had 82 total yards of offense. He threw for only 45 yards, which, when combined with the yards lost on sacks, resulted in a net total of -10 passing yards. At this point, fans have had enough.

That’s why, after the game, NFL fans were quick to share their takes on what the only winless team should do with its QB situation.

“The Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders,” one opined. “This might actually be the worst stat line I’ve ever seen,” another said.

“Justin Fields is absolute horse sh*t,” a third, angry fan professed.

The Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders — Scott (@HineyKinScott) October 12, 2025

Another user aimlessly voiced his frustration, saying that the Jets need to clean house.

“Fire Glenn guy doesn’t know how to coach football, it’s clear as day. Fire Tanner, and bench fields. What a sh*t show this team is,” they wrote.

The reactions only got worse after that. Some fans now want Tyrod Taylor to start, while others don’t think it’ll matter because the offensive line is so bad.

But let’s focus on the Shedeur trade suggestion. Is this a good idea? At this point, it might be. Fields has looked atrocious so far, with most of his production coming in garbage time at the end of games. This week, he was exposed for the nation to see just how bad he can be, and he didn’t get the garbage time to make his stats look okay by the end of it.

Justin Fields today: Passes completed: 9

Times sacked: 9 https://t.co/9aKSm8iZTO pic.twitter.com/E2XTTCJRXf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2025

Right now, Shedeur is with the Cleveland Browns and was just named the QB2. Many believe he could be starting for them soon. And while he would bring some excitement to the Jets, he’d ultimately be dragged down by the horrific franchise. So, for his sake, Shedeur probably shouldn’t be traded there.

Nevertheless, the incompetence of Fields and the offense was historically bad today. He had as many completions (9) as he did sacks. Fans at the game mentioned that receivers were open quite often, and Emmanuel Acho even pointed out that on the Jets’ final offensive play, tight end Mason Taylor was wide open.

One of the most frustrating things about Justin Fields game is that he seems surprised by everything… This can’t happen with the game on the line. I’ll let QB experts elaborate in greater detail. #Jets pic.twitter.com/0Obm5mee1S — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 12, 2025

At the end of the day, it was a rough outing for Fields in London. Now, it feels like his job is on the line. At the very least, head coach Aaron Glenn’s position will certainly be up for debate in the near future. Or maybe, this will push him to move on to a different QB sooner rather than later.