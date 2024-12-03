mobile app bar

In Pictures: Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Vacation with Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Boyfriend in Costa Rica

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Gisele Bündchen

August 16, 2017 – Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil – Brazilian former top model GISELE BUNDCHEN attends a fashion event in a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sao Paulo Brazil –
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gisele Bündchen is ready to welcome her new baby. Last week, the supermodel traveled to Costa Rica with her children, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, to celebrate Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

In a newly released series of pictures, Gisele can be seen with Valente on the beach in Costa Rica. She wore a white crochet cover-up and a black bikini as seen in the photographs.

Meanwhile, Joaquim wore a green T-shirt, camo shorts, and sandals during their beach date. The pictures show the couple looking happy and relaxed as they prepare to welcome their new child.

Joaquim and Gisele were first spotted together in November 2022, following her October 28 divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady. The duo began dating in June 2023 and have now taken the next step in their relationship.

Earlier, in an April 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele referred to her divorce from Tom Brady as “the death of her dream” and called it “heartbreaking.”

However, with Brady and Gisele co-parenting well, the duo continues to maintain an amicable relationship. It is also reported that Brady aims to be “cordial” and “respectful” toward Joaquim.

Earlier, when Brady was busy with broadcasting duties for Thanksgiving, Gisele took the initiative to spend time with the children during the holiday. As Gisele is set to become a mother at the age of 44, she has taken a break from her modeling commitments.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these