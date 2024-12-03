In Pictures: Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Vacation with Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Boyfriend in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen is ready to welcome her new baby. Last week, the supermodel traveled to Costa Rica with her children, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, to celebrate Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Advertisement

In a newly released series of pictures, Gisele can be seen with Valente on the beach in Costa Rica. She wore a white crochet cover-up and a black bikini as seen in the photographs.

Gisele Bündchen in Costa Rica (November 28, 2024) pic.twitter.com/g6yMU8YNzo — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) December 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Joaquim wore a green T-shirt, camo shorts, and sandals during their beach date. The pictures show the couple looking happy and relaxed as they prepare to welcome their new child.

Gisele Bündchen in Costa Rica (November 28, 2024) pic.twitter.com/3nrGK794Yl — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) December 3, 2024

Joaquim and Gisele were first spotted together in November 2022, following her October 28 divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady. The duo began dating in June 2023 and have now taken the next step in their relationship.

Earlier, in an April 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele referred to her divorce from Tom Brady as “the death of her dream” and called it “heartbreaking.”

However, with Brady and Gisele co-parenting well, the duo continues to maintain an amicable relationship. It is also reported that Brady aims to be “cordial” and “respectful” toward Joaquim.

Earlier, when Brady was busy with broadcasting duties for Thanksgiving, Gisele took the initiative to spend time with the children during the holiday. As Gisele is set to become a mother at the age of 44, she has taken a break from her modeling commitments.