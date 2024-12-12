“This Is Dangerous. These Are My Kids’ Lives”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Voices Major Concerns About a Mountain Lion Roaming in Her Neighborhood

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When you are rich and famous like Matthew Stafford, living away from the city is a logical decision for a multitude of reasons — space, air quality, nature, etc. But living on the outskirts also means encountering nature’s gifts from time to time. After weathering off floods and earthquakes, the latest visitor to Matthew & Kelly Stafford’s house is a mountain lion.

During the latest episode of “The Morning After,” Kelly revealed her recent horror of finding a mountain lion roaming in her neighborhood. What particularly horrified her about the encounter was the lack of available protection measures against what could quickly become a threat.

As soon as the big cat was spotted, the neighborhood went into a lockdown, prohibiting Kelly from taking her kids to school. She decided to call up Animal Control, but it led to no results. The real shocker, however, came when the school mailed Kelly to say that the premises had been locked down due to a mountain lion entering the area.

Her horror soon multiplied when she was informed that mountain lions are a common occurrence in the neighborhood — perks of living near the mountains. What irked Kelly the most about this issue was the school’s failure to train kids or parents to handle such situations.

Clearly frustrated, Kelly couldn’t believe that her children’s lives were at risk and that it was being taken so lightly. After all, the mountain lions were of a size that could even pose a threat to the 1.91-meter-tall Matthew Stafford, as she described.

“I mean we’re just like ‘Woo, Mountain lion in the backyard, this is so cool… What the fu*k? No, it’s not [cool]. This is dangerous. These are my kids’ lives,” protested Kelly.

Stafford’s frustration stemmed from two factors — allowing dangerous mountain lions to roam in a neighborhood and not being allowed to use stringent measures to woo the beasts off. And it gets worse too—authorities played a big role in allowing the lions to roam freely.

According to Kelly’s information, the authorities have built a bridge between two mountain ranges to prevent inbreeding among the animals. The mountain lions, of late, have been endangered due to repeated inbreeding. The bridge was an initiative by the concerned parties to help them travel to the other side where they can breed and sustain healthy populations.

As expected, Kelly was not happy with the decision. She hilariously noted that if this continues, humans in her neighborhood may get endangered.

“I was like ‘Oh fantastic, save the mountain lions, let’s just bring them all over here so our kids and our dogs and our pets and our horses and myself can be in danger… We’re going to be endangered!”

All that said, what matters is that the kids and Kelly are safe for now. The solution, from a neutral perspective, seems to be a mix of stopping the inbreeding while preventing lions from entering human-populated neighborhoods. This bare minimum can make Kelly’s and her neighborhood’s lives easier and safer.