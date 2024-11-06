mobile app bar

Fact Check: Are Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Expecting Twins? Colorado WR Clears the Air

Sneha Singh
Published

Credits: Instagram @db3_tip

Rumors come as part and parcel of the sports world, and sometimes, they’re unbelievable enough to be entertaining. So, when Shedeur Sanders got the chance to confront his teammate, Travis Hunter, about one such rumor, the two-way star made sure to have fun.

Sanders popped an off-the-field question on the latest episode of his YouTube podcast, 2Legendary, to his WR-cum-CB teammate. The question was about whether his soon-to-be wife, Leanna Lenee, was expecting twins. Well, Travis denied those murmurs, breaking into a chuckle at the absurdity of quick such fake, baseless news spread across social media.

 “Bro I don’t have no freaking — twins on the way.”

Sanders also shared how this (Twin) rumor had been gaining traction on TikTok recently, with many people asking him to congratulate Hunter and his fiancee on their behalf. So much so that the star quarterback was left frustrated.

Shedeur said it was “sick” how someone started that baseless speculation and that he was going to leave a comment on the now-viral TikTok to voice his distaste, but Travis had beaten him to it. His reply, as expected, shut down such rumors.

Interestingly, Hunter had some insight into how the whole conundrum started. It was his skill as a dual-threat Buffs star that inspired a football fan to come up with a creative rumor — one twin could play on offense, while the other would play in the secondary.

“I know exactly why they said that though… I got twins so one can play offense, one can play defense. So like bro, you’re weird. Why would you even post that ?”

Travis then joked about the ridiculousness of the story, considering Sanders would be one of the first ones to hear such an update from Hunter’s life. However, the quarterback was as confused as the fans while addressing the rumors. He wasn’t even sure if Travis was expecting twins.

That said, with the murmurs aside, Hunter should now focus on his wedding plans and the upcoming race for the Heisman Trophy.

Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds

At the start of the 2024 season, Hunter was the hot favorite for the highly coveted Heisman award. As a receiver, he had a phenomenal 4-game streak with 100+ yards. He was equally stunning as a cornerback, recording 13 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 2 interceptions for 38 yards.

However, in October, Hunter’s performance slowed down, and with it, his Heisman odds, dropping the dual-threat athlete to fifth place before Week 9. However, in the last matchup against the Bearcats, Hunter ascended the charts again with a stunning nine receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Currently, he stands in second place, behind Miami’s quarterback, Cam Ward.

Hunter’s odds rose too, currently at +225, compared to last week’s +375 as per ESPN, which is 40 units behind the top favorite. While the numbers keep changing, the athlete remains confident in his skills and expressed as much t Sanders.

“I’ve allowed no touchdowns this season, while I’ve been hurt. At receiver bro, ain’t nobody ever stop me. Catching every pass, I have one dropped ball on the season. I seal the game on offense, I seal the game on defense. What else do you want me to do?”

Travis Hunter is set to be one of the most exciting prospective rookies to watch next year. The 21-year-old may not be at the top of the Heisman race right now, but with his on-field performances and off-field camaraderie with his teammates, he has already won many hearts.

