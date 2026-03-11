Fact Check: Can the Raiders Still Sign Their Free Agency Class After Maxx Crosby’s Return?

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the busiest teams this offseason, from replacing coaching positions to filling holes in the roster on both sides of the ball. However, they had also agreed to send their pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, to the Baltimore Ravens, which would have earned them two first-round picks. Win-win, right? Well, that trade has now been quashed.

Las Vegas had evidently made some signings with confidence in the freed-up space created by moving Crosby to Baltimore. But with him now back on the roster, his $35.8 million salary cap hit could be a significant issue for the team. So, will they now have to go back on those agreements and back out of some free agent signings, just like the Ravens did?

Claim: The Raiders can’t have Crosby back on the roster with their current cap situation. And if they do, they will have to back out of some free agent signings. They signed players like center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed a three-year, $81 million deal, of which $60 million is guaranteed.

They also signed edge Kwity Paye to a three-year, $48 million deal, linebacker Quay Walker to a three-year, $40.5 million deal, linebacker Nakobe Dean to a three-year, $36.03 million deal, and wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35 million deal. There are other key re-signings as well, including Eric Stokes on a three-year, $30 million deal and Malcolm Koonce on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Source of the Claim: Rumors about the Raiders’ cap issues with Crosby back on the roster surfaced on X, with pages like Adam Ferrell sharing the news.

Breaking: The #Raiders can’t afford to take Maxx Crosby back with the players they verbally agreed to terms with. They may have to back out of contracts if they are unable to find a trade partner quickly. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/syF6jOYFNn — Adam Ferrell (@AdamFerrellNFL) March 11, 2026

Verdict: False. If it’s not evident from the name of the page mentioned above, Adam Ferrell, who has “NFL Parody Updates” written in the bio, the news is fake.

According to Over the Cap, the Raiders had $67M in cap space before the Ravens backed out of the Crosby trade, and with Crosby back on the books, they’ll have $37.9M. That’s plenty. They could also restructure Crosby’s contract to free up even more space.

And if you’re still wondering whether the Raiders would back out of some free agent signings, fret not. According to Albert Breer’s sources, the Raiders will honor all signings.

Source: The Raiders will honor all the agreements they made with free agents—both their own and the incoming guys—over the last 48 hours, despite the stunning developments of last night. All options remain in play with Maxx Crosby. Vegas is certainly very open to keeping him. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2026

All of this must be music to the Raiders fanbase. With all the signings the team has made, plus the best quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza in the draft, this team could be unbeatable. However, they’ll still keep their fingers crossed, hoping Crosby no longer wants a trade.