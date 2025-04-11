mobile app bar

“He Wasn’t Even Fun”: When Ryan Clark Jokingly Dubbed Jalen Hurts the ‘Oldest Person in the World’

Braden Ramsey
Published

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Some NFL quarterbacks like to party. Johnny Manziel did so a little too much. Patrick Mahomes, based on his success, does so in an appropriate fashion. According to those around Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP may not do so enough.

Shortly after winning the Lombardi Trophy, Cooper DeJean joined Ryan Clark on The Pivot podcast. The two defensive backs spent a good amount of time discussing Super Bowl LIX. Hurts naturally came up in their conversation. Clark informed DeJean that he speaks with Hurts regularly, so he has a good understanding of his personality. And in that aspect of life, he believes Hurts compare to senior citizens.

“Your quarterback… he older than me, bro. Maybe not in age and physical ability. But in spirit, he’s the oldest human in the world that plays football professionally. And it’s so funny. They did the Disneyworld thing, where they were asking him questions, and he wasn’t even fun. Normally, people play along.” – Ryan Clark

DeJean laughed as Clark characterized Hurts. He didn’t disagree with anything Clark claimed. It doesn’t seem like members of the Eagles fanbase would do so, either.

Regardless of his off-field habits, Hurts’ legacy in Philadelphia is forever cemented. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler with a second-place MVP finish and two dominant Super Bowl performances. And the Eagles are well positioned to add more championships to their ledger with him under center. Before we know it, he could have as many Super Bowl rings as Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl LIX victory in style

Jalen Hurts may not be a regular partygoer, but that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy something as sweet as a Super Bowl win. The 26-year-old quarterback has come a long way from being benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game. When that transpired, it didn’t appear he’d ever be in position to quarterback an NFL franchise to championship glory.

The only constant in life is change. Sometimes those changes happen quickly. Fortunately for Hurts, his benching led to a transfer out of Alabama. His subsequent dominance at Oklahoma paved the way for him to be a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Once he landed in Philadelphia, he molded himself into a legitimate superstar. And that, no matter one’s personality, requires celebration. So, after becoming a champion, Hurts let loose a little.

With the 2024 campaign behind him, Hurts can set focus toward defending Philly’s Super Bowl title in 2025. The Eagles will probably host the NFL’s first game of the season in early September. Hurts, his teammates and all football fans will learn Philly’s opponent for the contest – and their respective team’s full schedules – in May.

