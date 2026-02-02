Fans Believe Tom Brady Is Trying to Get Attention From a Special Someone With Sneaky Post

For the first time all season, on Sunday, Feb. 1, not a single NFL game was on the schedule. That meant for someone like Tom Brady, there were no production meetings to prep for the weekend and no need to put on the headset and step into the FOX booth. So what did Brady do with his free time? Well, something a little weird.

Advertisement

Brady spent his Sunday at home and was unusually active on Instagram. What followed was a short string of photo posts that felt harmless but slightly awkward: a selfie from the couch, a photo of a book, and then a final update from his bedroom.

“So this is what you do on a Sunday,” Brady wrote alongside a couch selfie, acknowledging the unfamiliar stillness. He then posted a photo of the book, Trillion Dollar Coach, before the post that truly set social media off: the selfie from his bed with the caption: “Major move. From the couch back to bed. This is what Sunday is all about.”

Tom Brady trying to keep himself busy on Sunday with no NFL broadcast for Fox Sports (via @tombrady on IG) pic.twitter.com/lojXpIvhA0 — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) February 2, 2026

Almost immediately, fans began spinning theories about Brady’s IG Story. One content creator, laguna_biotch, summed up the mood with a viral reaction, suggesting Brady knew exactly what he was doing and was posting with a crush in mind.

“Yo guys, why is Tom Brady posting to his story like a girl who has a crush?” she said in the video. “This one took me out… Do you think he’s like looking at people who viewed his story? He’s like, ‘Is Alix Earle in there? Is Kendall Jenner viewing my story?’ I know this move, Tom. And you’re trying to get attention from someone special.”

Brady’s IG shenanigans even went viral on X, and many fans suspected the 7x-Super Bowl winner’s intentions. “Even Tom Brady is not immune to posting like a teenage girl to get his sneaky link’s attention,” one user joked. Another added, “Tom Brady is all of us after a breakup.” A third quipped, “If you’re not Alix Earle, just keep scrolling.”

even tom brady is not immune to posting like a teenage girl to get his sneaky links attention pic.twitter.com/1pJioyvA4w — Cleobug101 (@cleobug101) February 1, 2026

The above theories came nearly a month after Tom Brady shared Logic’s suicide prevention song on his IG story. Back then, many saw it as Brady’s weird response to ex-wife Gisele’s quiet marriage news. So it’s no wonder why fans think TB12’s latest IG story may have something to do with his latest reported love interest, Alix Earle.

That said, there’s also a far less conspiratorial explanation. Like many of us, this was Tom Brady’s first true football-free Sunday since September. Moreover, with the Super Bowl still a week away and airing on a different network, there was nothing for him to do but sit in silence and perhaps ponder how he’d fill the football void next week as well.

Maybe it was just Brady manifesting his boredom online. Maybe he didn’t hint at anything deeper. Sometimes a couch is just a couch. Sometimes a bed is just a bed. And sometimes, the first Sunday without football makes even the most disciplined athlete in history act a little… childish online.