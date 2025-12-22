Fact Check: Did Bears QB Caleb Williams Mock the Packers After Clutch Win?

The Chicago Bears authored one of the most improbable wins of this season by stunning the Green Bay Packers in overtime, a comeback that instantly reignited one of football’s oldest rivalries. Down early and staring at yet another loss in this fixture, the Bears flipped the script late, as Caleb Williams threw a clutch TD, leading to a Bears victory while sending Soldier Field into delirium.

What followed afterward, however, became just as viral as the game-winning throw. First, it was wide receiver DJ Moore who twisted the knife. He celebrated the win by wearing a foam cheese grater hat, a not-so-subtle shot at Green Bay’s “Cheesehead” identity, both in the locker room and on live television.

Moore even doubled down verbally, telling reporters, “At the end of the day, it’s F the Packers always.” The message was loud, clear, and very intentional. Soon after, social media began circulating another similar claim, this time involving Bears QB Caleb Williams.

Claim: Williams also mocked the Packers by wearing a cheese grater hat after the win.

Source of the Claim: NFL news-covering accounts on X, including popular pages like MLFootball, shared clips and photos suggesting Williams took part in the trolling.

THIS IS AWESOME:#Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is handing out food to people in need in the local Chicago community. Williams is wearing a cheese grater hat after last night‘s legendary win over the #Packers in epic fashion. Man of the people.

pic.twitter.com/IprHP9MsEo — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 21, 2025

Verdict: True.

Following the overtime victory, Williams was indeed seen wearing a cheese grater hat while handing out free meals at a Chicago food drive, according to credible media outlets. Rather than heading straight into celebration mode, the sophomore quarterback chose to spend his Sunday morning giving back to the community, wearing the mocking prop openly and smiling as he distributed meals.

That said, Williams truly had all the right in the world to troll Green Bay after the night he had. His performance justified the swagger.

After a slow start to the game, the former No. 1 overall pick delivered in crunch time, leading multiple late scoring drives and firing a 46-yard overtime strike to seal the win. He finished the night with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns, and added 30 yards on the ground. But more than the stats, he showed composure and belief when the Bears needed it most.

“I knew it was good,” Williams said of the game-winning throw. “You’ve got that belief. You’ve got that confidence. You’ve practiced plays like that, and when the moment comes, it’s time to go win the game,” the Bears signal-caller added.

Given the magnitude of the comeback, the rivalry context, and Chicago’s sudden rise atop the division, Williams’ brief moment of trolling comes across less like poor sportsmanship and more like earned bravado.

For a franchise desperate for a quarterback who can swing momentum both on and off the field, Williams has only strengthened his bond with the fanbase. Even more so, by mocking the Packers by wearing a cheese grater hat after a memorable Bears win.