“She’ll Beat His A*s”: Fans Joke Around After Kyler Murray Takes UFC Star Out on a Date

UFC 300, which featured the light heavyweight championship bout between Jamahal Hall and Alex Pereira, turned out to be a star-studded event. It took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with notable attendees like Mike Tyson, Mark Zuckerburg, and even Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. The NFL star, who signed a lucrative five-year, $230.5 million contract last year, seems to be flourishing off the field as well, as his seating partner and apparent date, UFC star Valentina Shevchenko, quite literally became the talk of the town.

Kyler Murray initially took to his ‘X’ page with a picture that’s worth a thousand words: the star quarterback sitting shoulder to shoulder with Valentina Shevchenko, all smiles. The caption spoke even louder, as it read, “My date is whooping any of yall’s a**…[Smiling Face with Hearts emoji]”

Whether the post was a joke or a reveal that puts an end to Murray’s rumored link-up with Morgan Lemasters cannot be said with certainty. Fans, however, are adamant and didn’t waste any time before flocking to the comments section with one or two jabs. Most threw shades at his height, while some made fun of their age difference. A few even playfully remarked that Morgan would probably “beat his a**“. See for yourselves:

Murray’s date surely can “whoop any of yall’s a**”, but it was the NFL star, who has been taking a beating for the last few hours — from fans. That said, the tweet could very well be just a joke since there is no shortage of rumors swirling around about either of these two.

Are Kyler Murray or Valentina Shevchenko Dating Anyone?

The former Oklahoma Sooners star is set to enter his sixth year in the NFL in 2024, yet he has managed to stay tight-lipped about his personal life. The only person with whom Kyler Murray was linked up is Morgan LeMasters, who, according to Robert Littal on X, is a Cheerleading Champion.

73buzz, however, reports that Morgan is a well-known makeup enthusiast and standout entrepreneur. Her Instagram account—@morganlemasters—is also private, thus, not much is known about her to the public eye. Several reports have claimed that she and Murray are engaged to be married, which would suggest that the NFL star’s latest tweet was just a joke.

Valentina Shevchenko, 36, on the other hand, has been only linked with Pavel Fedotov. While reports claimed that Pavel and Shevchenko had been married for years, it was later revealed that they never really dated but only worked together; Pavel was Valentina’s coach. In the past few months, there haven’t been any updates as to whether she has been dating anyone, which makes it tricky to say if the tweet was a joke.

For now, it’s nothing but uncertain, and only time will tell if their union is indeed true. But if it is, we can expect to see more of Valentina during the regular season.