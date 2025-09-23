“The Cheetah is The Cheetah”: Stephen A Smith Wants Chiefs to Get Tyreek Hill, Even at the Expense of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice

A little more than three years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to shock the football world. The franchise had just made it to yet another AFC Championship, and even though they fell short against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was clear that they would be in control of the conference for the foreseeable future.

Then they decided to trade away their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. At the time, Chiefs fans couldn’t help but cry and exclaim, “How could you do this?” Nowadays, they understand why Hill had to go, but the team’s receiving core is once again depleted, and that’s been enough for many, including Stephen A. Smith, to begin advocating for a reunion in Kansas City.

“If I were the Kansas City Chiefs, I would do everything that I could to get Tyreek Hill back,” Smith suggested after the Chiefs were able to find their first win of the regular season against the New York Giants in Week 3. “I’m not saying that I would give up Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, but would I give up one of them to get Tyreek Hill? Yes I would. The Cheetah is the Cheetah. The brother is still electrifying.”

Thanks to a mixture of poor driving habits and an errant shoulder check from Travis Kelce, Kansas City has had to play the majority of this regular season without either of its top two pass catchers. Both Rice and Worthy figure to be back at some point or another, but until then, nothing is guaranteed for the Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s flagship personality, a trade for Hill would not only alleviate the depth issues for Kansas City, it would also help to free up what remains of Hill’s potential.

“He’s got a quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa that can’t give him the ball, is telling him that he’s going to have to stop and come back for the ball because he can’t get it as far as he needs to be able to get that football. Tyreek Hill needs to be with a quarterback with an arm that can fling that bad boy.”

Unfortunately, for both Smith and the Chiefs, it doesn’t appear as if the Miami Dolphins are willing to part ways with Hill. They’ve already endured countless trade rumors and public trade requests from Hill himself throughout the past two years, and did not falter.

Even when recent accusations of domestic violence were released by Hill’s now ex-wife, ones that could have easily resulted in either a suspension or time in prison, the Dolphins remained committed to him. Suffice to say, unless the Chiefs are willing to refund the five draft picks that Miami gave them in order to acquire Hill, then it seems relatively safe to say that the Cheetah will continue to wear teal and orange on Sunday afternoons.