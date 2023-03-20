NFL Free Agency: Top 5 Free Agents Who Might Break the Bank

The NFL 2023-24 season has officially begun, much to the delight of the fans. The start of the new season brings about a flurry of changes in many teams, with new contracts signed during the free agency period coming into effect. However, many free agents do not have a contract in their hands, and some of the names on the list will surely be a shock to many.

The NFL saw some of the biggest names in football enter free agency this year. Many were expecting an exciting race between teams to bag these high-end players. However, franchises have been cautious with their moves, which has sort of taken the fun out of it. What’s more, their approach leaves a lot of good players sitting without a contract. Let us look at 5 such free agents who could potentially bag a massive deal.

1. Lamar Jackson – Quarterback

Even though Lamar Jackson is technically not a free agent, he is still one of the best prospects a team can grab right now. There are quite a few teams who need a franchise QB. However, the high price tag, combined with his injury record, may just prompt teams to go for others, perhaps from the Draft. Though signing Jackson would effectively give any team a consistent QB to build an offense around.

2. Odell Beckham Jr. – Wide Receiver

The prolific wideout who was part of the Los Angeles Rams’ late-season charge to a Super Bowl win a couple of years ago is back in the market. After missing an entire season due to an ACL injury, he is now almost ready to play. Almost, because even with his great performance in the workouts a week ago, he is still not completely in shape. Though, rumor has it that teams are already interested in him.

3. Dalton Schultz – Tight End

It is a surprise that Schultz hasn’t been picked by a team yet, given that quite a few teams lack a proper tight end. He finished last season with 78 receptions for 577 yards and scored a total of 5 touchdowns. That is apart from maintaining a 10-yard-per-reception average for the second year in a row. If consistency had a name, it would probably be Schultz.

4. Ezekiel Elliot – Running Back

If not for their salary cap problems, the Dallas Cowboys may never have released Elliott. His pairing with QB Dak Prescott has been a strong part of the Cowboys’ offense. Even though last season was a bit slow, he still managed to rack up 12 touchdowns and has established himself as a threat in short-yardage plays. He can fit right in at a team hoping to set up an offense primarily around rushing plays.

5. Bobby Wagner – Linebacker

Bobby Wagner is perhaps the best defensive player in the free agency market this year. Even though he is 32 years old, he has been able to finish the season with 100+ tackles, for the 11th time in a row. If there’s anyone in the market who can significantly boost a defensive team, it is Wagner. Teams might probably be cautious with him due to his age, but he’s never let that be an issue.