Shannon Sharpe’s Phone Wasn’t Hacked — “I’m Extremely Embarrassed”

September 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe (84) reacts during the ring of fame ceremony at half time against the Cleveland Browns at Invesco Field. The Broncos defeated the Browns 27-6. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Sharpe shook the world when he seemingly live-streamed getting intimate with his partner. After initially claiming that he was hacked, the former tight end is coming clean about what actually happened.

Expressing embarrassment at the incident, he revealed to Chad Johnson on the Nightcap show that the live video was accidentally posted on Instagram. He said:

“I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN, I thought I just got to tell the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy active male. In all sincerity, I’m extremely embarrassed”

Sharpe added that he liked to keep his life private but this mistake put out one of his most intimate moments in front of the world and apologized for his conduct. Johnson expressed his support for Sharpe and applauded him for coming out clean in front of the whole world.

In the video, Sharpe’s face was not visible and only a woman’s voice was heard but it was apparent that the couple were in the middle of an intimate act.

As soon as the video went live, within hours it was all around the internet and Sharpe posted a story claiming that his ‘account was hacked,’ later deleting the post.

The former tight end was subject to extreme criticism and trolling with people claiming he posted the video intentionally. Still, Sharpe’s admission of the truth and apology should shut down the rumors.

The firebrand Sharpe was usually in the news for his take on the on-field events but this incident put him in the light for a totally different reason and the sheepish apology was not something the fans had seen before.