“Man It Crashed”: Shedeur Sanders Once Recalled Ignoring Dad Deion’s Advice on His Dogecoin Investment

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders loves the rapper lifestyle—fast cars, flashy jewelry, and, of course, following trends. So, in 2021, when Dogecoin started to see an uptick, he wanted to get in on the action, dropping some money. The star quarterback saw a good return on his investment as well—a 133% rise—but did he cash out? The iconic and ever-wise Deion Sanders wanted him to, but greed won. And Shedeur seemed to regret that decision very much.

In a conversation with Bloomberg last year, Shedeur admitted his regret over not taking his dad’s timely advice to sell Dogecoin. As per the Buffs QB, his $3,000 investment had more than doubled to $7,000, which is when Coach Prime urged Shedeur to sell. But his young blood refused to listen.

One thing led to another, and boom, Dogecoin crashed, leaving Sanders down by $2,000. So, he sold his share at $1,000 at a loss of $2k. To this day, Shedeur regrets not cashing out when he had the chance — when his father told him to.

“I invested like $3,000. This was like 2021 during the summer. It went all the way up. I was up $7,000. Man, it crashed. I check it every now and then. I’m down $2,000. I wish I would have just taken it out and listened to my dad when he told me. He said take it out right then. But I didn’t,” Shedeur recalled.

Interestingly enough, losing out on Dogecoin is possibly one of Sanders’s few disappointments regarding investments.

Shedeur Sanders has never regretted passing on an investment

In that same conversation with Bloomberg, Shedeur also mentioned that he never has regrets in life, as all his decisions so far have been well thought out.

When your decision is backed by 100 percent of your efforts, what’s the point of regretting if things don’t pan out? After all, you did what you could. Moreover, fretting over stocks or cryptocurrency is even more foolish considering the external variables involved.

Shedeur hence believes that the only stock worth investing in this world is you, yourself. You can only truly control that in this world. Any investment other than yourself has elements outside your jurisdiction, making it harder to regulate, he argued.

“I never have regrets because I sit there and think about everything. The main thing in life, and the thing people don’t understand is to invest in your stock. That is the only brand that you can control. If them people are losing your stocks, they don’t care about your money. You care about your money. If you invest in yourself and you fail, that’s on you. So that’s the main thing.”

Sanders concluded his take by noting his golden mantra for life — “Invest in yourself. Invest in what will make you successful.”