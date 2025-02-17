Vince Wilfork Candidly Shares He Has Seen the “Young, Drunk” Version of Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby

For most NFL fans, Tom Brady’s drunken trophy toss at the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade was a rare glimpse of the GOAT letting loose. However, according to former Patriots DT Vince Wilfork, that wasn’t the only time Brady had been seen enjoying a few too many in public.

In the latest episode of Green Light with Chris Long, former Patriots defensive stalwart Vince Wilfork revealed that he saw a never-before-seen side of Tom Brady at the 2014 Kentucky Derby. Back then, the major news surrounding the star quarterback’s offseason appearance was his Walter White-esque pork pie hat.

Interestingly, Wilfork revealed that during his and the GOAT’s attendance at the Derby, he saw Brady act very unlike himself by getting drunk. This was an intriguing experience for Wilfork, as Brady always came across as a private person. And he was. So, seeing him let loose was truly a sight for the two-time Super Bowl winner.

For those wondering about Brady’s pork pie hat from a decade ago, we may now have an answer—he was probably trying to lay low.

“Yes, I did see him drunk, but it was early on in my career. Tom was always private, like Tom only used to hang around certain people and stuff, but I think I’ve seen him drunk because we had gone to Derby. There I got a chance to see the different side of him,” Wilfork recalled.

Photo via @KyDerbyJay: Tom Brady and Vince Wilfork on-hand before the Kentucky Derby. Nice find, @tyduffy. pic.twitter.com/9B089GxTYs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2014

While Brady’s unexpected Derby antics were a surprise, Wilfork was even more impressed by what he saw in the Patriots locker room.

Wilfork calls Brady his greatest teammate

As great as Tom Brady’s records are, his trash-talking habits weren’t something opposition fans enjoyed—nor did the defenders who kept losing against him. Add to this the episode when the quarterback pooh-poohed Plaxico Burress’ Super Bowl XLII prediction favoring the Giants, and many believed he was one of the most arrogant players in the league.

However, according to Wilfork, Tom Brady is as humble and kind as it gets when it comes to the locker room. Whether it’s the QB being a helpful figure to everyone on the roster or candidly interacting with rookies without any pride about his stature, Wilfork was a huge fan of Brady’s lack of vanity.

When the nose tackle arrived in Foxborough in 2004, Brady had already been on top of the world with two Super Bowls to his name, but the QB, as Wilfork remembers, was as gentle as one could be.

“Tom never acted like one of those bougie quarterbacks. He is a great team player. I would see rookies coming in and they would have a jersey and Tom would sit there and sign. He would tell nobody no, he never cared who you are, he doesn’t care how long you’ve been in the league—he would sit and sign for you”

Brady maintained a pleasant demeanor without letting his ruthless competitiveness and drive for excellence leave a lasting impression on anyone, including Wilfork. Unsurprisingly, the ex-Patriots star called Brady the greatest teammate he had in his career.

“Many kudos go to him because you know QBs have a stigmatism to where they are known to be a-holes. But Tom probably is one of the greatest teammates I’ve had.”

It’s stories like these that give insights into how Brady was able to maintain his humility and hunger despite historic success. The seven-time Super Bowl winner may not have been the most naturally gifted athlete, but through hard work, resilience, and kindness, he carved out a legendary career—and, of course, friendships.