Arch Manning Uses Just Three Words to Describe His Uncles Peyton & Eli Manning in His Latest Texas Press Conference

Arch Manning might not have had a lot of impact on the field in Texas, but he sure is carrying the family legacy with grace. Now that the college football semifinal is at the doorstep and Arch has been named the Texas backup — their media day was quite chaotic. The 18-year-old QB spoke with the press for as long as 40 minutes this Saturday, but he needed only three words to describe his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Advertisement

Arch spoke about how his experience has been since he enrolled with the Longhorns. He expressed that it was rather odd at first when his classmates asked for pictures, but he soon got used to it. He feels that he’s “just a football player and a normal guy just going to college.”

Arch further stated that the Manning name comes with its strengths and weaknesses. For instance, he’s often recognized when he’s outside, so he needs to lay low to avoid unwanted attention. But he acknowledged the good that comes with the Manning name, like ‘Grade A’ advice from his family — his father, grandfather, and uncles.

Advertisement

The youngster then voiced his appreciation for his uncles, who have never overstepped their boundaries but are always there with open arms when he seeks advice. Then, one of the reports asked Arch if he had been on his uncle’s show yet, to which he revealed that he hadn’t yet had the opportunity. He then added that he sometimes watches their show and quipped, “They are funny.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BobBallouSports/status/1741146907165032569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aside from these, Arch also expressed his excitement and dedication before the matchup at the Superdome.

Arch Manning Prepared for the Game Like He’s the Starter

In his first media appearance, Arch revealed that he has mentally prepared for the upcoming showdown as the starter of the team, as there’s a very good chance he has to take the field. He was also in attendance at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Ohio and Missouri, where Buckeyes QB Devin Brown was injured in the first half and was then replaced by freshman Lincoln Kienholz, as per ESPN.

Arch Manning knows the probability of his QB getting sidelined with an injury and emphasizes that he will be ‘ready to roll’ without skipping a beat. Nonetheless, the youngster hopes that Quinn Ewers has a great game without any hurdles and that the Longhorns qualify for the national championship.

Advertisement

This will be quite special for the younger Manning, as his biggest role model and his grandpa, Arch Manning, played there. He used to attend every Sugar Bowl when he was a kid and now he will get to play in one.

Manning made numerous headlines on Saturday as the media scrummed around him at the Superdome. However, the starting QB, Quinn Ewers sat alone in front of the microphone without a single reporter in sight. A picture has since made its way to the internet as Quinn glances at his backup from his seat.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SatDownSouth/status/1741157969398534645?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The majority of fans were quick to call the media out and add that Ewers is the one who took the Longhorns to the playoffs. Some also felt bad for Arch, who has barely started his football career but is already drowning in the pressure of keeping up with the Manning name.