Fact Check: Did Deion Sanders Compare College Football Firings to Getting a BBL?

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes got absolutely demolished by the Utah Utes this past Saturday, suffering a 53-7 blowout. The 3-4 squad couldn’t stop anyone defensively, surrendering three touchdowns of over 50 yards. Yet, after the game, it wasn’t the loss that made headlines … it was something entirely different from Coach Prime himself.

Prime made the noise while discussing the wave of head coach firings around the league. So far, it’s been a rough year for college football coaches, with several high-profile names already let go. Among them are James Franklin of Penn State, Billy Napier of Florida, Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State, and most recently, Brian Kelly of LSU.

Claim: Sanders allegedly made an analogy after the loss, comparing the recent string of coaching firings in college football to getting a BBL. For context, “BBL” stands for Brazilian butt lift, a cosmetic procedure meant to enhance the shape and size of one’s rear end.

Source of the Rumor: Aggregators such as Dov Kleiman have shared posts claiming Sanders said, “You can get a BBL, you can come in flat as all know what and leave thick as a snicker,” while talking about the firings. Other publications, like Marca, have reported the same.

Powerful: Deion Sanders compares the recent college football firings to BBLs saying ‘everyone wants a quick fix’ but it rarely works. “You can get a BBL, you can come in here flat as I don’t know what and leave thick as a snicker.” Coach Prime is an outstanding coach and… pic.twitter.com/WX5HrvRKKA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2025

Verdict: Yes, it is true. Sanders did bring up BBLs while discussing the recent coach firings. Here’s the full comment from the head coach:

“Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things. You’ve got mail order brides too. You can get a BBL, you can come in flat as all know what and leave thick as a snicker. It’s a different country that we live in, we ain’t got patience no more and I don’t either,” Sanders told the media.

Even with the full context, the comments are still a bit strange. But we understand what Coach Prime was trying to say. In the modern era, college football teams aren’t going to wait around for a coach to become successful. That’s why we’ve seen so many firings lately.

At the same time, though, what Sanders said isn’t really true. Kelly and Napier both got four seasons to prove their mettle at their colleges before getting the boot. Furthermore, Franklin and Gundy were coaches of their teams for 12+ years.

All of the coaches who’ve been fired so far have, to some extent, earned it. Their schools gave them fair opportunities to keep their jobs, but they ultimately came up short. Especially Penn State, whose season completely unraveled under Franklin. One has to wonder, at 3-5, how much time Sanders has left.