6-Foot-8 Orlando Brown Jr. Details His Intensive NFL Diet That Helps Him Maintain a 345 Pound Frame

It is not easy to maintain a robust frame like Orlando Brown Jr., who currently stands at 6 feet 8 inches and weighs 345 pounds. For him, being the son of Orlando “Zeus” Brown came with its pros and cons, including weight issues. In a recent exchange with GQ, the Bengals tackle reminisced about his journey from being an overweight kid to becoming an offensive threat.

Once an ardent Frosted Flakes and Cheerios lover, Brown has altered his dietary choices over the years. Now, he credits his weight management to a ‘better understanding’ and ‘calorie deficit’, amongst other factors.

“In eighth grade, I dove into ball and started taking it serious,” said Brown talking about the turning point, adding, “That’s when I got a better understanding of diet and hydration.”

Orlando Brown Jr.’s journey has been remarkable, from nearly 415 pounds in his second year to 345 pounds. In the interview, he also revealed that when his weight fluctuates between 345 and 355, he plays his best ball. His achievements include four Pro Bowl nods and a 2023 Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though a debatable topic for many, Orlando Brown Jr. has depended on intermittent fasting for his weight loss. It is the best method to shed a few pounds; he says. It’s not a pleasant feeling, but eating mostly between 2:00 and 6:30, which includes lunch, dinner, and a snack, has helped him achieve the desired shape. The dinner might include grilled chicken with butter beans and carb options like brown rice or quinoa.

The Bengals tackle also has an extensively detailed list when it comes to the ingredients and recipes, with food options to support his workouts. He starts with a morning ice-cold smoothie with Vegan Thorne protein, a pinch of cinnamon, and water or almond milk. Pre-workout options include an apple, followed by another smoothie afterward before he starts his lunch. But most plans have been crafted in a way that helps him lose weight with a well-timed schedule.

What Food Choices Are Key to Orlando Brown Jr.’s Shedding Weight?

Brown still loves sugary foods, like milkshakes, cakes, and other processed food options. However, an NFL star is made both on and off the field. Brown, a prime example of a great athlete, depends on calcium-magnesium, and complex amino acids on game days. He also has supplements like C4 and BeetElite to turn the heat up.

On other days, he is dependent on omelet, spinach, mushrooms, and proteins for breakfast. He has kept his options open, including all types of foods, to maintain a balanced diet.

“I’m not vegan. I got my own opinion on that type of stuff. There are benefits to it, but my body needs protein,” added Brown.

Additionally, the father of two has some top food choices, including anti-inflammatory foods, anchovies, and sashimi, which have become a part of his palate during his weight loss journey. “There’s a lot. I have a great palate,” remarked Orlando Brown Jr., who is a food and clothing lover in one, and blames his genetics for making him susceptible to weight gain.

Orlando Brown Jr. has a helping hand and a personal chef in his girlfriend. According to the NFL star, Holly has taken over all cooking responsibilities in their house. “My girl does all the cooking in our house. She’s the sh*t, straight up.” Holly Luyah is an Instagram influencer who has been with Brown for a few years now.

Once regarded as one of the ‘Top 10 Fashion Influencers’, Holly also manages Brown Jr.’s diet while balancing her career and being a pillar of support on his NFL journey. Despite the help, managing weight hasn’t been a piece of cake for Brown. He has come to terms with it gradually, making smaller changes over time and learning to prioritize his health with each passing day.