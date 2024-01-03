Aaron Rodgers’ Family Issues Resurface as Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Jets QB for Putting the Comedian’s Family in Danger

Despite limited play in 2023, Aaron Rodgers remained a hot topic in the league. Most recently, his remarks on Jimmy Kimmell led to accusations from the comedian, alleging the Jets QB of putting his family in danger and threatening legal action. This latest turmoil has once more thrown his history with his own family in the spotlight.

Rodgers has accepted the bitter past with his family, and while featuring in the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” in 2022, he also believed in the “possibility of reconciliation” with his family at some point. Rodgers having no “bitterness” for his beloved family stated,

“It’s a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who’s wrong or who’s right, is just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play.”

To understand when Rodgers’ relationship with his family turned sour, let’s rewind seven years. It all started when his younger brother, Jordan, first disclosed details about their relationship with Aaron on a reality show. Jordan got engaged on the show “The Bachelorette” in 2016 to Jojo Fletcher. While inviting Fletcher to his family home in Northern California, Jordan told her not to expect Aaron to be present there as they don’t have much of a relationship. Jordan revealed,

“It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family, my parents and my brother, It’s not ideal, and I love him. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.”

Jordan and Jojo married in 2022 while being engaged for six years, and as reported by Us Weekly his elder brother didn’t make it to his wedding. After the news of the Rodgers family drama surfaced, many accused Aaron’s then-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, of being the reason for the rift.

However, in 2017 they broke up and a year later Munn revealed, that Aaron wasn’t talking to his family much before they started dating. It’s been almost 10 years since the Jets star QB has spoken to his parents. Aaron’s father Ed Rodgers confirmed the news to The New York Times while stating his son also returned the gifts sent by them on Christmas.

It’s not clear why the ex-Green Bay Packers QB distanced himself from his parents and two brothers. The family feud is complex. Though the star QB hopes for reconciliation, there’s been no recent news about their relationship.

Kimmel Says Rodgers’ Put His Family in Danger

Aaron Rodgers known for giving his opinions and believing in some major conspiracy theories indulged in a similar discussion on the Pat McAfee Show, making a comment about Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel not happy for hearing his name on the show or all wrong reasons, took to X (formerly Twitter) to lash out at the New York Jets QB. He wrote,

Kimmel reacted as expected because Aaron Rodgers linked his name to the criminal Jeffrey Epstein. While discussing conspiracy theories, the Pat McAfee Show’s co-host jokingly brought up the Epstein List. Rodgers responded with a laugh and suggested that Jimmy Kimmel and many others were hoping the list wouldn’t be revealed. The 40-year-old QB suggested that if the list became public, he’d celebrate, which didn’t sit well with comedian Jimmy Kimmel.