Fact Check: Did Micah Parsons Remove Dallas Cowboys From His Social Media Bios?

Things aren’t looking good in Dallas. What started as a simple disagreement over Micah Parsons’ contract extension has now spiraled into a full-blown cold war between the star linebacker and the Cowboys’ front office. Jerry Jones hasn’t helped matters either, refusing to shoulder any blame as tensions continue to rise.

The friction stems largely from Jones’s decision to negotiate directly with the Penn State alum rather than going through Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta—a move that offended both player and representation. Now, the standoff has escalated to the point where Parsons’ long-term future in Dallas is in serious doubt.

Claim: Rumors have been swirling that Parsons removed mentions of the Cowboys from his social media bios and even unfollowed the team’s official accounts. At first glance, this seemed like an extreme reaction—so were they just rumors?

Verdict: As it turns out, there’s truth to at least part of it. Parsons has scrubbed any reference to the Cowboys from his X (formerly Twitter) profile. His bio now simply reads: “Penn State 2021. TBD” with a profile photo of him in a Penn State jersey. The “TBD”—to be decided- is a not-so-subtle hint at uncertainty about his future in Dallas.

The same is true on Instagram, where his bio makes no mention of the Cowboys either. Instead, it lists him as the President of his media company, B/R Gridiron, and a Penn State graduate. However, the rumor that he unfollowed the Cowboys is false as Parsons still follows the team’s official accounts on both platforms.

The bigger problem is Jerry Jones. The Cowboys’ owner has gone public with statements that only add fuel to the fire. He claimed he already offered Parsons a record-setting contract with the highest guaranteed money ever for a defensive player. Jones even implied he would be willing to use the franchise tag on Parsons in both 2026 and 2027, further downplaying the role of Mulugheta, whom he called “a non-relevant part of the equation.”

According to Jones, agents like Mulugheta have their own agenda, securing bigger payouts for themselves, whereas the negotiations, in his view, should be between player and team. He even went as far as to say he had personally worked out the framework of a deal with Parsons, only for Mulugheta to shoot it down and reportedly tell the Cowboys to “stick it up their a*s.”

Mulugheta, for his part, has flatly denied ever making such a comment. But whether true or not, the damage is done. The relationship between player, agent, and team has soured to the point where Micah Parsons has already requested a trade earlier this month.

At this stage, the feud isn’t just about money; it’s about pride, power, and who gets the final say in Dallas.