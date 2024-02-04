Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy Are Not the Most Bet on Players to Win the Super Bowl MVP

In just a week’s time, we will get to witness the most-awaited matchup of this season—the Super Bowl—between the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers. Both the QBs struggled in the early-regular season, while Mahomes struggled to find a trustee target and Purdy got labeled a ‘game manager’ after losing consecutive games from Week 6 to 8 with key players absent from the roster. However, as the season progressed, both Purdy and Mahomes showed mettle, overcoming even the strongest of opponents in the league and clinching a berth in the Big One. And yet, bettors aren’t really pulling for either of them to win the Super Bowl MVP.

So, who could it be? The player everyone is betting on. Is it the strong MVP contender — Christian McCaffrey? Or is it the star TE, George Kittle, who vowed to be back in the Super Bowl after losing to the same team he and his Niners are about to lock horns with? Well, the answer is actually quite surprising — Travis Kelce.

One could very well argue that Killa Trav is enduring one of his worst seasons so far with Mahomes by his side. After seven back-to-back 1000-yard seasons, Travis fell short by 16 yards this year. He also tallied only 5 touchdowns this season, compared to last season’s career-high 12. Last but not least, his receiving yards per reception currently stand at 10.6, which even falls short when compared to his college stats in Cincinnati. So, it’s definitely understandable why this recent development has raised one too many eyebrows.

Fans React to Travis Becoming MVP-Favorite Over Patrick Mahomes

It didn’t take long for ESPN Bet’s post to go viral, and fans didn’t hold back before throwing a jab or two. While some were confused as to why players like Mahomes and CMC weren’t betting favorites, others speculated on why it’s the Taylor Swift impact. One of them even asserted, “Taylor Swift ruined football in America.”

A few once again brought up the ‘script’ argument, emphasizing that the NFL is rigged. In contrast, others crafted sarcastic replies, like choosing Kadarius Toney as the SB MVP, who was benched in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win against the Ravens and will very likely sit out the upcoming Lombardi as well.

Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes is currently leading the Super Bowl MVP odds at +125, while Brock Purdy is a close second at +225, according to Covers. Notably, Travis Kelce stands at +1200, even worse than CMC’s +475.

While it’s unlikely for Travis to clinch the Super Bowl MVP, an award often skewed towards QBs, if he does, it’s safe to say that more than a few bettors could rake in hefty winnings. Only time will tell.