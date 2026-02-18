Fact Check: Did Seattle Seahawks Decline White House Invitation?

After a team wins the Super Bowl, it’s tradition for them to visit the White House and meet the sitting president in a grand event. We’ve only ever seen one team decline the invitation: the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. Now, after this year’s Super Bowl, many are saying a similar move may be taken by the latest winners.

Claim: The Seattle Seahawks have declined their White House invitation after their Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots. Given that they are located in the Pacific Northwest, an area that largely identifies as liberal, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Seahawks decline an invite from conservative President Donald Trump.

At the same time, though, not everyone on a football team shares the same political views as the region in which they play. Some on the team might genuinely be excited about the opportunity to meet the president.

Source: Seahawks and football fans on X. One of the fans we specifically referenced is Ron Wright, a former U.S. Army veteran. His post has received 142K likes so far, 2.3 million views, and more than 2K comments. When asked to provide a source for the information, he did not respond.

Seattle Seahawks decline White House invitation! — Ron wright (@ronsterd89) February 18, 2026

Verdict: False. There is no evidence to support the claim that the Seahawks have declined a White House visit. In fact, it’s unclear whether the team has even been invited yet. While it’s a long-standing tradition, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the MLB World Series in October 2025, have not made their visit either.

When can we expect to see Seattle in the White House? If we look back to when they won it all in 2014, it took them until May to visit Barack Obama. They even got him to hold up the “12th man” banner as they snapped a photo in the East Room.

Relive our @WhiteHouse visit with a look back at the social timeline from today's events: [http://t.co/0pk9jyqIK0] pic.twitter.com/wH8SJpbMTk — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 21, 2014

All in all, don’t believe in the rumors surrounding the Seahawks White House visit as of now. There are no sources to confirm whether or not they intend to make the trip. If they do decide to forgo the visit, though, it will become a major story in a heated US political climate.