“2 Years With the Jets Put Things in Perspective”: NFL Fans React as Aaron Rodgers Rejoices in Meeting Old Packers Buddies

For the first time in his NFL career, Aaron Rodgers suited up to play against the team that drafted him way back in 2005: the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get the last laugh against his old team, as his Pittsburgh Steelers fell 35-25 at home on Sunday Night Football. The silver lining, though, was the way Rodgers and the current Packers organization embraced each other before and after the game.

Advertisement

When Rodgers left for the New York Jets back in 2023, one might have called his divorce with the Packers a little bit messy. He didn’t appreciate that they’d set a timeline on his exit with the drafting of Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. And he never quite connected with head coach Matt LaFleur the way he did with his predecessor, Mike McCarthy.

However, after a couple of rough years in the Big Apple, Rodgers apparently has a “renewed appreciation” for the organization he spent nearly two decades with, from 2005 to 2022. That was clear as he dapped up several Packers players and personnel he knew from his time in Wisconsin.

In a video that surfaced online, Rodgers can be seen catching up with several Packers staffers. And he’s even seen having a gab and a laugh with LaFleur. Clearly, their relationship has improved since they worked together. Sometimes distance makes the heart grow fonder—or perhaps two years with the disaster of a franchise that is the Jets is what makes the heart grow fonder.

“He saw the grass was in fact not greener in New York,” said one fan while reacting to a montage of Rodgers’ daps and hugs from the Sunday game.

“I’m sure 2 years with the jets put things in perspective,” chimed in another. “Clearly, he’s a hero. Regular Green Bay man, Aaron Rodgers,” penned a third.

I’m sure 2 years with the jets put things in perspective — . (@bromwow) October 27, 2025

“I have a renewed appreciation of him being good at football again,” noted another.

It was nice to see that Rodgers has maintained some relationships with his old team. Especially considering the animosity in the air when he departed three seasons ago. But Rodgers must turn his focus back to the situation at hand: the Steelers have now lost two straight, falling to 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Ravens won on Sunday to jump to 2-5. And Lamar Jackson is likely back next week. That means Pittsburgh needs to string together some wins to hold off these challengers that have appeared all of a sudden in what had seemed like a one-horse AFC North race just a couple of weeks ago.