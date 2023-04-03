Fact Check: Exploring Legitimacy of ‘Tom Brady Returning to Patriots’ Rumor

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady started his long and successful NFL career with the New England Patriots. The Pats had drafted Brady as their 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 Draft. Even though he was amongst the final few who got selected, his talent and skills made him one of the greats of the game.

In super quick time, Brady became one of the most sought-after QB during his time with the Patriots. With them, he won as many as six Super Bowl rings. Therefore, it is not hard to understand that he holds a special place for the Robert Kraft-owned franchise.

When the 45-year-old retired in February for the second time, many fans were dejected. They were disappointed as any chances of Brady signing with New England again completely vanished with the champion QB’s final retirement. However, it looks like all hopes of a Brady-Belichick union aren’t dead yet.

Is Tom Brady coming back to play with the Patriots?

When the Pats were under Brady, they were an undefeatable dynasty. However, it has been four years since the star QB left New England. His absence created a void in the team which is yet to be filled properly.

Considering how tragic the situation is for the team, they would need a miracle to save them in the coming season, and Brady is no less than a magician. So, will Tampa Tom be interested in making a comeback and returning to the field again?

As everyone knows, the quarterback recently told the world that he was retiring for good. It broke many hearts, but it would be fair to say that it was the right call. However, fans went crazy when a YouTuber recently suggested that Tom is un-retiring again and will join the Patriots soon.

The said YouTuber, in a video uploaded on Mikerophone channel, recited one of Brady’s tweets, in which the QB said that he wanted to end his retirement. He even read a tweet written by Ian Rapoport.

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

This news got fans super excited. However, at the end of the video, the YouTuber revealed that it was just an April Fool’s joke. Additionally, the star player recently claimed that he does not have time to return to the field because he has adopted a new kitten.

The Pats desperately need to make it to the playoffs this year

Since Brady left the team, the team had missed the playoffs in two of the last three years with a losing record. There needs to be a change where all the players need to bring their A-game on the field. Head coach Bill Belichick, who fell short due to his wrong decision in the 2022 season, needs to figure out ways to motivate his players, otherwise, the team will suffer again.

New England looks a shell of itself after the departure of their legendary QB. The team shows a lot of similarities to the Denver Broncos who suffered big time after Peyton Manning’s departure. However, one good season can drastically change things. Will 2023 be the season of the Patriots?