Tom Brady Turns Waffle-Maker For Daughter Vivian Post Retirement & Cat Adoption While Gisele Bundchen Parties Her Heart Out in Rio de Janeiro

Tom Brady has been spending some quality time with his kids after announcing his retirement from the Sport. Last year at Christmas, it was widely reported that Brady spent Christmas in his hotel room away from his kids.

Although he got to celebrate the festival a few days after that with his children, at the time of Christmas, the man sure missed them to a massive extent as this was the first time he was spending the special day without them. However, after calling it quits for the second time, Brady has been dedicating a lot of time to his incredible children.

Tom Brady prepares special waffles for daughter Vivian

Tom was recently seen spending time with his daughter Vivian. The star quarterback uploaded a number of pictures on Instagram, suggesting that he has taken up waffle-making duties for his little princess.

Moreover, it would be fair to say that Vivian and her little friend thoroughly enjoyed special Brady-made waffles. The former QB shared a picture of the two kids enjoying the waffle with a caption, “a couple satisfied customers.”

Tom Brady adopts two Siamese mix kittens after daughter Vivian was ‘drawn’ to them https://t.co/taYkpgBCFR pic.twitter.com/TcqqBylImy — The Latest Celebrity News 24/7 (@smackgirls) February 15, 2023

It is good to see Tom dedicating time to his children, something he was unable to do more often due to his football-related commitments in the recent past. In fact, Tom also adopted two kittens a few days ago on Vivian’s request. While sharing visuals of the two mix-Siamese kittens on Instagram, Brady had posted, “Vivi wins again.”

Gisele Bündchen is having a gala time in her home country Brazil

While Tom has been dedicating a lot of time to his children lately, Gisele was recently spotted enjoying her much-needed time off from everyone. The Brazilian bombshell shared a number of visuals from the 2023 Carnival parade at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro.

📹 leoscustodio via Instagram Reels pic.twitter.com/nXLmlBb7QU — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 20, 2023

📹 brunoilogti via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/XUUu47sDLS — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 20, 2023

Right from dancing her heart out and giving Samba lessons to her followers, to cheering and hooting as the enthrallingly colorful parade carried on, Gisele was seen thoroughly enjoying herself in her home country.

To be fair, Gisele has been with the kids for the majority of time in the last few years as Tom has been busy with football during the football season. After a testing last few months, it is good to see both the stars having a gala time in their own way.

