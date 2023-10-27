Deion Sanders Playfully Reveals the “Three Things Black Folks Don’t Do”

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Deion Sanders in attendance before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado godfather Deion Sanders has become one of the most influential African-American figures in the sports world. He is someone many look up to. Very recently, the former NFL star turned coach spent his bye week in Texas in typical Prime fashion. However, right after coming back to work, he interestingly revealed the “three black things Black folks don’t do”.

In his latest appearance at the weekly Colorado Football Coaches Show in Boulder, Deion Sanders playfully talked about how he spent his few days on his Texas ranch. He definitely spent this much-needed respite riding all-terrain vehicles, but it’s unclear if went fishing.

Deion Sanders Talks ‘Fishing’ on Return

The Colorado Buffaloes recently suffered an unexpected defeat against the Stanford Cardinal, despite leading a whopping 29-point lead in the first half. So, this bye week is a much-needed respite for both the coach and his team, as they are now set to face the UCLA Bruins on their home turf in a sold-out arena.

After returning from his break, host Mark Johnson asked Coach Prime if he fishes for catfish. Before explaining his issues with specific fishing methods, Sanders explained how ‘noodling’, the act of catching catfish with bare hands, is one of the things black folks never do. The other two activities are deep-sea diving and bungee jumping.

Sanders said in the interview, “We don’t deep-sea dive. We don’t bungee-jump. We ain’t noodling, all right? We don’t do that.“

Sanders definitely had some ‘fishing’ stories to tell, and of them even included one of his friends from the Arizona Falcons.

Coach Primes Hates Going for a Catfish

In the interview, Sanders expressed a strong dislike for catfish, affirming that they eat everything on their way, causing nothing but distress to the fisherman. He also doesn’t like ‘noodling’ after seeing a friend from the Falcons with bruised hands from it. He once saw someone do ‘noodling’ on his ranch, and he was certainly not on board with the method. Prime mentioned he wouldn’t venture into deep water for ‘noodling’ because he’s not a strong swimmer.

“I’m not getting in the water to do that, first of all,” Sanders said. “I’m not a swimmer, either. That is unbelievable.”

Sanders is now singularly focused on defeating the UCLA Bruins, who currently rank three places higher than CU in the Pac-12. His team has shown significant improvement this season, and the highly anticipated matchup promises to keep the fans on their toes until the very end.