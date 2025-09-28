mobile app bar

Fact Check: Has Tom Brady Been Fired by FOX?

Triston Drew Cook
Published

Tom Brady

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired Hall of Fame New England Patriot player Tom Brady talks with Brian Hoyer during the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Claim: The first two years of Tom Brady’s career as a broadcaster have been anything but easygoing. In year one, he was routinely criticized for his lack of quality comments and perceived personal biases. In year two, there have been conflict of interest concerns after he appeared in the coaches’ box of his Las Vegas Raiders, with a headset on no less.

As a result, the rumor mill has kicked up the notion that Fox Sports was willing to cut ties with him in the midst of the 2025 regular season, even though they offered him a 10-year $375-million contract. Suffice to say, his recent appearances have been anything but well-received, but has that actually been enough for the network to justify firing him?

Source of the rumor: A video on YouTube, which was ironically posted by an account titled “FACT BOOTH,” claims that Brady was let go following his infamous “kick the dog” comment that was made during his most recent trip to the broadcasting booth.

While Brady was on the call for the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 3 outing against the Chicago Bears, several members of ‘America’s Team’ became visibly frustrated as the reality of another loss began to seem inevitable. Dallas’ newfound wide receiver, George Pickens, was shown slamming his helmet on the ground as his team trailed by 17 points at the top of the fourth quarter, to which Brady noted, “It’s like the dog at home… Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.”

Verdict: While Brady’s comment may have been in poor taste, it undoubtedly wasn’t enough for Fox Sports to fire him. Was he more than deserving of the criticisms that he received online for the take? Sure. Was it enough to warrant the shredding of a $375-million contract? Absolutely not.

In fact, the only thing that’s even accurate in the entire video is the moment in which the AI-generated speaker proclaims that “If you think you’ve seen NFL controversy before, trust me, this one is different,” and that’s because it never happened.

The sad reality of the situation is that we live in a day and age where AI is creating content that is more artificial than it is intelligent. Of course, the technology will improve with time, but the propensity for spreading false information in pursuit of some cheap clicks online will remain prevalent.

