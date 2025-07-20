“I Don’t Know if I Got Any Lost Brothers Out Here”: Shilo Sanders Cheekily Reacts to a KFC Drive-By Customer Named Sanders

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders has been active in Florida ever since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s been posting content about local eateries and has even reviewed some of them. In his latest adventure, the rookie safety stopped by a KFC fast food restaurant to help hand out meals. It was a wholesome gesture that led to some genuinely great interactions.

When your family has the last name “Sanders,” you might feel some type of obligation towards the Colonel. That’s why Shilo’s family has jumped at the opportunity for a perfect advertisement partnership. Most recently, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders challenged his three sons to hand out 250 free KFC Fill Ups in their respective cities as quickly as possible. It’s all to give back to the communities of Dallas, Cleveland, and Tampa Bay.

Shilo wasted no time taking on his dad’s challenge. He spent a day working at a KFC in the greater Tampa area and turned the experience into an entire YouTube video, which captured some heartfelt moments.

One of those moments came early on when Shilo met an older co-worker. “Hey, auntie, you’re good for the day. I got you. You just go ahead and go home,” he playfully told the KFC worker to make her feel at ease. But what she revealed next blew Shilo’s mind.

“You can remember me because you and your grandma got the same name,” she responded, all smiles.

“Your name is Miss Connie?” Shilo asked.

“Connie Knight,” she confirmed.

Deion’s mother, Connie Sanders, divorced her husband, Mims Sanders, in 1969. She later remarried a man named Willie Knight, took his last name, and helped raise Deion. Hence, she is known as Connie Knight today.

The revelation of the name seemed to lift Shilo’s spirits.

“Really!? Are you my grandma in Tampa!?” he responded excitedly.

It was a genuine and wholesome interaction that is exactly what you want to see in videos like this. But Shilo wasn’t there to just mingle and chat. He wanted to work. So, he promptly started handling the drive-through duties, giving each customer a free meal as they pulled up.

Practically every car that approached the window recognized Shilo. And he chatted with each of them, getting to know them, and signed gear when asked. It was a great display of maturity.

One family that pulled up, though, happened to have the last name Sanders. And when they told Shilo that, he responded with a funny joke.

“Has he been a good son? Should he get a free meal too?” Shilo asked.

“He’s been awesome, he’s a Sanders,” the mother said.

“He’s a Sanders? You got anything to do with Prime?” Shilo asked facetiously. “Because you said he’s a Sanders. You know, this is Florida, I don’t know if I got any lost brothers out here!”

The mother then joked that Shilo and her son might be cousins. He responded with a laugh, saying he couldn’t fathom how and that someone had some explaining to do. After all, Deion used to be a young, attractive guy when he went to Florida State. Maybe he does have some long-lost, unaccounted-for children. But probably not.

All in all, it was a great video that showcased Shilo’s amicable personality while he gave back to the community. If there’s one thing Deion got right in raising his kids, they’re all charismatic people who are motivated to donate to the less fortunate, something that not many athletes are doing at such a young age. Yet, Prime makes sure Shilo and Shedeur both give back.