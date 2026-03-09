Travis Kelce News: Nick Shook Believes the Chiefs Will Ask for a Pay Cut Amid Trade Rumors

Rumors about Travis Kelce potentially leaving the Kansas City Chiefs have begun circulating as the veteran tight end approaches free agency, but at least one NFL analyst believes the entire situation may simply be a negotiating tactic.

Reports from The Athletic suggested Kelce is expected to return for a 14th NFL season, though it is not guaranteed that he will remain in Kansas City. The report added that his representatives could speak with multiple teams once the negotiating window opens, creating speculation about whether the future Hall of Famer might actually consider finishing his career elsewhere.

However, NFL analyst Nick Shook does not believe a departure is likely. Instead, he suggested the situation reflects a familiar business strategy that often unfolds during the early days of NFL free agency.

“Oh, it’s just a leverage play,” Shook said while discussing the rumors. “I can’t imagine a world in which he actually wants to sign somewhere else when he spent his entire career with the Chiefs.”

Kelce has been one of the defining figures of the Chiefs’ modern dynasty alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After 13 seasons with the franchise, the idea of him wearing another uniform feels unlikely to many around the league.

Shook believes both sides understand that reality. According to him, the current rumors about Kelce potentially exploring the market may simply be a way for the veteran tight end to maximize his final contract.

“Ultimately, I expect both of these guys to stay with their teams and just use this to get a few extra million dollars out of their teams for one final year,” Shook said. “It’s just the classic business tactics that exist during March when we go through this period.”

Financial expectations appear to be the biggest factor driving the uncertainty. Kelce currently carries an average annual value of roughly $17.1 million on his contract, but at 36 years old, that number may be difficult for Kansas City to justify moving forward.

Shook suggested the Chiefs could be asking the veteran to take a sizable pay cut, which would explain why his representatives may be signaling openness to outside conversations.

“If you’re Kelce and the Chiefs are asking you to essentially take a pay cut, which is what I’m guessing they’re doing despite playing very well last year, he’s in a tough spot trying to get his bag as much as he possibly can,” Shook explained.

Even so, the analyst questioned whether another team would realistically offer Kelce a significantly larger deal. With a tight end market that includes players like David Njoku and Jonnu Smith, teams may hesitate to commit major money to a player nearing the end of his career.

As a result, Shook believes the most logical outcome remains the simplest one: Kelce stays exactly where he has spent his entire career.