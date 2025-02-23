“I’m Going to Sign On to Be Indiana Jones”: Insider Details Why Sam Darnold Deserves a $40M Plus Deal With the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves faced with the envious burden of not knowing which of their two quarterbacks they should trust more. Having invested first-round draft capital in J.J. McCarthy, with the idea being that Sam Darnold would serve as a bridge for the future of the franchise, the Vikings now possess one of the most sought-after potential free agents in the league.

With his one-year, $10 million deal now expired, both the Vikings and Darnold will have plenty of phone calls to contend with throughout this offseason. After a breakout year resulted in a 14-win season, in addition to new career highs in passing yards and touchdowns, it’s safe to say that Darnold could net himself a much prettier penny as an unrestricted free agent.

NFL insider, Adam Rank, suggests that should McCarthy need additional time to recover from his torn meniscus, Minnesota would be wise to offer an extension to Darnold. But also that no one would be able to fault the QB if he decides to test the open water.

“My stock has never been higher. I’ve never been hotter than I am right now. I just starred as Han Solo in this Star Wars franchise. I’m going to sign on to be Indiana Jones. I’m not upset with him if he would go out there and take that money,” was his suggestion for Darnold.

Considering that McCarthy—who has yet to play a single snap in the NFL—has a contract that is worth more than twice as much as his senior QB, it should come as no surprise to see him attempt to test the market this offseason.

Currently ranked 21st overall in terms of yearly salary amongst quarterbacks, the former New York Jet stands to significantly outpace his current guarantee of $8,750,000.

After many considered his starting career to be dead in the water, Darnold managed to shock the football world in 2024. With one of the league’s premiere receiving talents Justin Jefferson at his disposal, the USC product turned in a whopping 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns en route to gifting the Vikings one of their best seasons in franchise history.

A passer efficiency rating of 102.5, the sixth-best in the league, highlights the growth of Darnold’s decision-making. Considering that it was enough to earn him the 2024 Most Improved Player award, this was the season that many had been waiting for since he was first selected as the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Once known as the man who saw ghosts in the backfield, Darnold now finds himself as the belle of the ball this offseason. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams chomping at the bit to employ his services, the 27-year-old journeyman may have finally done enough to find his forever home in the NFL after playing for four separate franchises throughout his first seven years in the league.