“Shoutout Mating Dolphins”: Aaron Rodgers Magically Practicing Before Jets’ Matchup Excites NFL Fans

Oct 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks with a member of the Jets staff before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers is making heads turn at the MetLife Stadium, before the Jets matchup against the Eagles. The injured veteran QB is exciting fans by making practice throws without the support of his crutches. It seems his bold prediction to play in the postseason isn’t too far-fetched if the Jets somehow manage to reach it.

Moments before the Jets vs Eagles matchup in New Jersey, a video of Aaron Rodgers went viral on social media as he was throwing balls showing how fast he is recovering from a gruesome Achilles tear. Just a few weeks ago the 39-year-old QB joked that he was using the sound of mating dolphins to heal his body quickly, and it seems the fans took it too seriously.

Fans Are Excited To See Aaron Rodgers Practice Again

When Aaron Rodgers picked up his season-ending injury in just four snaps, things weren’t looking good. A closer look revealed how badly he tore his Achilles tendon, which is notoriously considered to be the slowest healing tendon in the human body. However, after a successful surgery, the Jets veteran confidently promised to return this season which seemed far-fetched at the time.

Jets reporter Connor Hughes in his recent tweet showed how well Aaron Rodgers is doing. The clip showed the QB back in his throwing form without any support, which seemed to be nothing less than magical since it has been just over a month since he picked up a brutal injury. Looking at the QB practicing in New Jersey, fans couldn’t help but show their excitement.

One fan commented, “Bro am I trippin? Most people would be struggling to be mobile after this type of surgery.” While another fan wrote, “That is impressive to see! Hopefully this give the Jets the added motivation to play harder till he returns.” Jets reporter Connor Hughes tweeted, “This is not normal. Just over a month from tearing his Achilles. Shoutout mating dolphins, man. Magical.” It is clear that the Aaron Rodgers hype for the season is not yet over courtesy of the mating sound of the Dolphins.

Rodgers Joked About Using Dolphins Making Love For Healing

Fans were out there joking Aaron Rodgers would take an ayahuasca route or a darkness retreat to heal himself quickly. But the Jets veteran came up with an even more creative idea to get back to his trolls. In one of his appearances at the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he was using the sound of Dolphins making love to heal his Achilles tendon even faster.

However, later he revealed that announcing the use of the Dolphins’ love-making sound was merely a joke. That said, it is still a mystery how the quarterback is recovering much faster than usual. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to return early this season.