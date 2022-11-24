Tom Brady Once Told Erin Andrews That Super Bowl XLIX Win Over Seahawks Is His All-Time Favorite Football Moment

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has won innumerable games throughout his illustrious NFL career. In fact, he is the only player to have won as many as 7 Super Bowls.

When someone has won so much, it is tough to single out one game as an absolute favorite. However, when Tom was asked which among the seven championship wins was his favorite, he replied that the thrilling victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX stands out above the others.

Tom Brady, asked by Erin Andrews on his @SiriusXMNFL podcast for his favorite football moment, chooses the Super Bowl win vs. Seattle. “I think what I realized, the first three happened really quick, and then I think I went 10 years and realized ‘Holy shit, this is really hard.'” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 26, 2021

Brady was asked on Sirius XM podcast in 2021 by reporter Erin Andrews about his favorite football moment. The 28-24 victory over Seattle, famously sealed by Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception in the final minute, was chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar as his top favorite.

Brady had a good justification for his decision. In his first four seasons as a starter, he won three Super Bowls, but it took him ten years before he defeated the Seahawks to claim his fourth championship. Brady won his next Super Bowl in just two years after defeating the Seahawks. Two years later, in 2019, he won his sixth ring with the Patriots.

Tom Brady’s Favorite Super Bowl Win

Russell Wilson made that harrowing throw at the 1-yard line seven years ago on, Feb. 1, 2015, and the Seahawks have been cursed ever since.

With 25 seconds remaining in Super Bowl XLIX, instead of handing the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson threw a slant over the middle that was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, giving Tom Brady and the New England Patriots a 28-24 victory.

Seattle has not yet returned to the championship game. Some might describe it as a curse. It must still gives Former Seattle QB Russell Wilson the creeps.

Following that victory, Brady frequently appeared in conversations as the G.O.A.T., and for good reason. The 45-year-old quarterback is in his third season with Tampa Bay and has won 7 championships till now.

